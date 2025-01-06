Bumble Taps Chicken Shop Date-r Amelia Dimoldenberg For New Editorial Campaign

Bumble has announced a new partnership with comedian, celebrity interviewer and “flirting extraordinaire” Amelia Dimoldenberg as its newest partner to help its global community date better in 2025.

The collaboration takes the form of brand new interview content, now live on Bumble and Amelia’s social channels, in which Dimoldenberg shares her Golden Rules for Dating, weighs in on “ins and outs” for dating in 2025, and reveals her own “Flirty Firsts” – from her favourite first move to her first kiss.

This is the first partnership in what will be a year-long series of Bumble in-depth celebrity profiles and editorial content in collaboration with Mel Ottenberg, creative director editor-in-chief of Interview magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bumble (@bumble)

The partnership with Dimoldenberg comes at a time when women especially are doubling down on what they want in their relationships. According to a recent survey of the Bumble community, nearly three in four globally are looking to find a long-term partner in 2025. This search for love will include very little compromise on the things that matter most: two-thirds of Australian women say they are going to be more honest with themselves and are no longer making compromises in the quest for love.

No one knows this better than Dimoldenberg: in the content, she shares that one of her golden rules for dating is to be direct about what you want–something that is often the hardest thing to know, she says, but when you get there, makes for a refreshing dating experience and makes a person all the more attractive.

Dimoldenberg, producer and host of Chicken Shop Date was the “natural” face for the campaign focused on dating while being unapologetically yourself.

“I am thrilled to be working with Bumble again in the new year, ” said Dimoldenberg.

“I’m obviously no stranger to putting myself out there on a date which can be daunting – but at its core, dating is about meeting new people and having fun. Being your true authentic self is the best way to get there.”

Selby Drummond, Bumble’s chief marketing officer, shared, “In 2025, we are encouraging our community to uncompromisingly date their way and as their fullest, truest selves. There is no better partner than Amelia to help them do that. She has perfected the art of being unapologetically herself on a date and making the first move no matter who is on the other side of the table.”

Drummond continued, “Building on our own ten-year history as a company, we hope that we can inject some excitement and fresh energy into our community as we kick off a new year to continue to help them find the connections they are looking for.”

This new editorial series from Bumble marks a major move toward producing high impact lifestyle content for its global community that showcases the intersection between dating and culture.

Not only can people come to Bumble to find connection, but with this evolution the Bumble community can come to the app’s online channels to find inspiration and entertainment from some of their favourite pop culture names, with more to be announced throughout 2025.

For each content series the dating app will enlist leading women photographers and creatives, with Brianna Cappozi behind the lens for the campaign with Amelia, styled by Mel Ottenberg.

In addition to the content that is live from today, the Bumble community can look forward to additional videos rolling out over the next few weeks, with more advice and insights in Amelia’s signature style. The app will also be partnering with Amelia to produce her annual “Valentine’s Affair” in February 2025.