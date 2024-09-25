Bumble Makes The First Move With Jackie ‘O’ & Gemma O’Neill’s ‘Her Best Life’ Podcast

Her Best Life podcast is the latest brainchild of Jackie O Henderson and Gemma O’Neill, best friends for the past 20 years.

Partnering with Bumble, Her Best Life podcast sees Jackie and Gemma on a quest to live their best lives and are here to tell you all about it.

Her Best Life is a true girl chat – it’s raw, vulnerable, unfiltered conversations about everything you talk to your BFF about; sex, relationships, healing, careers and it will definitely include amateur astrology! Some special guests will join them both along the way (famous faces, practitioners and generally good people) where anything could happen. Listen along if you want to live your best life too or want to laugh at the two besties attempts to!

Her Best Life partners authentically with Bumble for a multi-platform activation with their sponsorship extending across the podcast into digital channels and social media platforms.

“Partnering with Bumble straight out of the gates is a huge moment for us; we both use Bumble as our preferred and only dating app and loved that they wanted to step out on this fun journey from the start with us, they were on board with the concept from the beginning and have given us great autonomy to deliver” explained Jackie. Gemma continued “We decided from the beginning that we only wanted to work with brands that we genuinely love and are aligned with, maintaining that authenticity with the audience is something incredibly important to us both”.

Commenting on their podcast Jackie and Gemma added “We both spend hours chatting together every week, so we figured we may as well start a podcast for women, just like us and share our findings along the way in a funny and unfiltered way. We wanted the listener to feel like they are sitting on the couch with us.”

Lucille McCart, communications director at Bumble says, “We are thrilled to partner with Jackie and Gemma on a quest to live their best lives, as this is what Bumble is inherently about. At Bumble, we understand the importance of being the best version of yourself so you can live your best life. We have pioneered women making the first move. We believe in empowering women to date on their own terms by giving them the choice to make the first move or not, providing them with tools to filter people with similar interests, and setting up their dating intentions from the start. This allows them to connect with like-minded people and gives them the freedom to shape their dating journey.”

With Her Best Life’s first episode, “We’ve Been There”, debuting at #1 on the Apple Podcast charts, episode two followed with their candid conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, who visited Sydney with besties for their inaugural in-conversation event.

Listeners have come out in masses to support the podcast with reactions ranging from “love, love, love”, “an awesome, honest podcast”, “new favourite podcast” plus another stating Her Best Life is “authentic, relatable and inspiring”.

New episodes drop every Tuesday – Her Best Life is the podcast to listen to if you’re ready to live your best life – or find hilarity in attempting to do so. It will make you laugh, cry, heal and learn.