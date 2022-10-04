“Bully!” Kanye West Gets Into Feud With US Vogue Editor Over White Lives Matters T-Shirts

Designer, rapper and Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West is going viral for debuting White Lives Matter t-shirts at Fashion Week.

The phrase ‘White Lives Matter,’ is so controversial because ‘Black Lives Matter,’ is a social movement that aims to highlight racism, discrimination and racial inequality black people experience.

West’s White Lives Matter shirts have caused a huge stir, and US Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson denounced the t-shirts via social media and wrote, “The t-shirts this man conceived, produced and shared with the world are pure violence.”

West, in typical West fashion, replied via social media, posted a photo of the Editor, called her, “Not a fashion person,” and then added: “You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.”

West famously had a public feud with Noah. Interestingly, model, Gigi Hadid weighed in and wrote, “As if the ‘honour’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

West has since posted an apology on Instagram “We Apologised to each other for the way we made each other feel. We actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that is not our own. She disagreed, I disagreed, we disagreed.”

Still, while West may have apologised, the internet is still reeling from his ‘White Lives Matter.’ t-shirts.

“White Lives Matter” is considered as hate speech. 🤔

I wonder who came up with that evaluation ? — 🇬🇧 National Housing Party U.K. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NHPUKOfficial) October 4, 2022

Wearing a White Lives Matter shirt in the UnitedStatesOfAmerica is like saying ‘Water is Wet and it Pours ‘ — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 4, 2022

sending a "WHITE LIVES MATTER" t-shirt down a runway in Paris is literal insanity and no amount of gospel is getting that man through Heaven's gate, I'm so sorry. — roddy bicch 性交 🅴 (@hardsoh) October 3, 2022

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022