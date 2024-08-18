Budget Direct Unveils Latest Campaign Via 303 MullenLowe

Budget Direct has unveiled “Reversible,” the next instalment of its”Insurance Solved” campaign, via 303 MullenLowe.

The campaign is live this week across TV, cinema, BVOD, online, social, OOH, and radio.

The campaign plays with many people’s worst nightmare – reversing a trailer, especially in front of the weekend sausage sizzle crowd. A simple miscalculation kicks off a disastrous domino effect.

“Budget Direct understands that coming to mind in the insurance renewal moment is the objective. That’s why over six years they’ve prioritised work with high entertainment value and distinctive brand assets to deliver their promise of award-winning insurance for less. They also grow relevance by having fun with those little cultural truths all Australians can relate to. And it’s worked incredibly well, delivering unmatched growth for Budget Direct versus the category,” said 303 MullenLowe Sydney’s chief strategy officer Jody Elston.

“Fresh off a top 5 finish in July’s YouGov Brand Biggest Movers list, we are excited to double down once again on our ‘Insurance Solved’ campaign. What we’ve seen since launching the platform in 2018 is a steady pattern of increased brand salience for Budget Direct – and love for the Budget Direct characters of Sarge, Jacs, and Chief. While each iteration tackles a new, often extraordinary situation, what remains a constant is our ability to tap into a style and humour that our audience genuinely responds to,” added Budget Direct’s chief growth officer, Jonathan Kerr.

Credits:

Budget Direct

Chief growth officer, Growth Ops – Jonathan Kerr

General manager, marketing and communications, Growth Ops – Warren Marsh

Senior marketing manager, marketing, media & acquisition, Growth Ops – Katie Lansdale

303 MullenLowe

Chief creative officer Sydney – Bart Pawlak

Creative director – Adam Whitehead

Chief executive officer Sydney- Joanna Gray

Client service director – Ben Glasson

Chief strategy officer Sydney – Jody Elston

Executive broadcast producer – Rachel Devine

Production partners

Production company – Good Oil Films

Director – Hamish Rothwell

DOP – Crighton Bone

Executive producer – Sam Long

Producer – Tracey-Lee Permall

Editor – Lucas Baynes

Post production – Blockhead VFX

VFX supervisor – Nigel Mortimer

Post executive producer – Charlotte Plowman

Music and sound company – Sonar Music

Original composition – Matteo Zingales

Sound head of production – Haylee Poppi

Senior sound designer – Andy Stewart

Stills photographer – Matt Baker, LOUIS & CO