Budget Direct Battles Trolley Problems In Latest Campaign Via 303 Mullen Lowe

Budget Direct mainstays ‘Sarge’, ‘Jacs’ and ‘Chief’ return in the latest instalment of the brand’s long-running Insurance Solved integrated campaign.

Live this week across TV, BVOD, cinema, OOH, radio, online and more, the new campaign iteration is the first in a set of new ads focussed on key benefits of Budget Direct’s award winning insurance policies and cost savings. It uses the ‘Insurance Solved’ tagline and positioning that was first launched in 2018.

Jonathan Kerr, chief growth officer at Budget Direct said the brand opted to build on the ‘Insurance Solved’ platform due to its strong consumer feedback and Budget Direct’s market leading growth.

“Market research confirmed that Australians love the cinematic exploits of ‘Sarge and Jacs’ and have developed great affection for ‘Chief’, Sarge’s four-legged sidekick,” Kerr explained. “This support shows in the performance of Budget Direct, so it’s an approach we were eager to reprise and optimise even further.”

The latest instalment sees ‘Sarge’, ‘Jacs’ and ‘Chief’ appearing at the scene of a local shopping centre to reassure a customer whose trolley is exhibiting some particularly rogue behaviour. The team at Resonance, also added their expertise by developing a new ‘audio branding device’ that launches as part of the new campaign.

Kerr said: “We have really enjoyed working with Resonance on our new audio signature. We wanted to capture the character and spirit of the thousands of people that deliver Budget Direct, Australia’s most award-winning insurance, in a very memorable way.”

303 managing director Joanna Gray added: “This is the first instalment in a series of typically colourful spots, that see Budget Direct double-down on a commercially successful approach. The

Insurance Solved platform has been delivering consistent growth for Budget Direct for four years now, we’re proud of the longevity of the platform and look forward to continued success with the next part of this campaign.”