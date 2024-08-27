B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft Becomes A State Of Origin Showdown & Proves Just How Much Aussies Love Footy As Winner Is Revealed

B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft turned into a State Of Origin showdown as Tooheys x NSW Blues and XXXX x Queensland Maroons went head to head in the final stage – with the top three proving just how much Aussies love their footy. But of our top ten, who took the top spot?

Welcome back to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time!

We started with 100 sponsorship deals, which were decided amongst the B&T team. You made your voices heard in the first five rounds, and thanks to your votes, we dwindled the top 100 down to just 10! We pulled in industry big guns for expert commentary, and you voted on your number one pick, and here it is!

But first, let’s take another look at the top ten.

And now, without further ado… let’s hear it for your gold, silver and bronze winners in the countdown to the best sports sponsorships of all time!

Bronze

Toyota x AFL

The AFL came in third place overall, raking in 16.1% of the total votes.

The partnership between Toyota and the Australian Football League (AFL) began in 2004 when Toyota became the AFL’s official automotive partner. This collaboration has been one of the most successful and enduring sponsorships in Australian sports, and it is celebrated for its innovative marketing campaigns and strong community involvement.

One of the most iconic aspects of the Toyota-AFL partnership is the “Oh What a Feeling!” campaign. This slogan, paired with humorous and memorable advertisements featuring famous AFL players and coaches, became widely recognised and loved by fans. The commercials often played on the unique culture of Australian football, using humour and relatability to connect with audiences.

Toyota has also been a major supporter of grassroots football through initiatives like the Toyota Good for Footy program. This initiative provides grants and funding to local football clubs, helping to develop young talent and support community engagement with the sport. The program includes the popular Toyota Good for Footy Raffle, which has raised millions of dollars for local clubs across Australia.

Another significant contribution of the Toyota-AFL partnership is the annual Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade. This event, held the day before the Grand Final, sees players from the competing teams parade through Melbourne, drawing huge crowds and adding to the excitement and celebration of the season’s climax.

Through these efforts, Toyota has solidified its presence in the AFL community, not just as a sponsor but as a key player in promoting and developing Australian football. The partnership continues to be a shining example of how corporate sponsorship can positively impact sports and local communities.

Silver

XXXX x Queensland Maroons

For it’s impressive integration in the game, XXXX came in at second place with 28 per cent of the total votes.

The partnership between XXXX and the Queensland Maroons began in the early 1990s and has become one of the most recognisable and enduring sponsorships in Australian rugby league.

The iconic XXXX logo is prominently displayed on the Maroons’ jerseys, making it a familiar sight to rugby league fans. This partnership has coincided with one of the most successful periods in the Maroons’ history, including their dominance in the State of Origin series, where they have frequently triumphed over their NSW rivals.

XXXX’s “Postcodes of Origin” campaign was an absolute slam dunk, igniting Queenslanders’ passion for the brand during the State of Origin by sacrificing the XXXX logo on the players’ iconic maroon sleeves and replacing it with the postcodes of their junior rugby clubs.

XXXX has actively engaged with fans through various promotional activities and fan experiences. This includes events like the XXX Maroons Series Launch and fan zones at State of Origin matches, which enhance the overall fan experience and solidify the bond between the brand and the team’s supporters.

Gold

Tooheys x NSW Blues

In the very year that the Blues did the unthinkable, beating QLD at their home ground to win the first series since 2021, the boys in Blue have taken home another win! This iconic sponsorship, with its effortless integration, huge reach and touch of nostalgic value, raked in an impressive 32.6% of the total votes – making it the most iconic sports sponsorship of all time by a long shot!

The partnership between Tooheys and the NSW Blues rugby league team has been a longstanding and iconic collaboration within Australian sports culture. Tooheys, a prominent Australian beer brand, has been associated with supporting the NSW Blues since the early 1980s, marking over four decades of sponsorship and camaraderie.

This sponsorship has supported the team both on and off the field, providing financial backing for player development, training facilities, and community engagement programs.

Throughout the years, Tooheys has leveraged its sponsorship to engage fans through various marketing initiatives, including promotions, merchandise, and exclusive fan experiences during major rugby league events such as the State of Origin series. This has helped foster a strong emotional connection between Tooheys, the NSW Blues, and their passionate fan base.

The partnership between Tooheys and the NSW Blues has not been without controversy, particularly regarding the role of alcohol sponsorship in sports. However, Tooheys has navigated these challenges by promoting responsible drinking and supporting community initiatives aimed at alcohol education and harm minimisation.

And that’s a wrap on B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft.

