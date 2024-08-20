B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft: Short List REVEALED

Welcome back to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time!

You made your voices heard in the first five rounds, and thanks to your votes, we have dwindled the top 100 down to just 10! And not only that! We have pulled in the big guns for some expert commentary on what makes these deals especially great. The pros at M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment, as well as Matt Baxter from Sponsorship News, is set to hold the Sponsorship News Activation Showcase in just a few months at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, lent their expertise to the B&T team.

Toyota x AFL

Since 2004, Toyota has been the official automotive partner of the AFL, known for its successful “Oh What a Feeling!” campaign and strong community support through initiatives like the Toyota Good for Footy program. This partnership also includes the annual AFL Grand Final Parade, demonstrating Toyota’s significant role in promoting and developing Australian football.

M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment called this partnership one of the biggest and most expensive league partnerships. “Awareness is exceptional given the naming rights. As such, you would expect huge awareness and equity for the brand,” the agency commented.

“The partnership has been built on year by year with the focus being an authentic association with the game vs an avenue to push new model cars. Toyota’s ‘Good For Footy’ initiative demonstrates a tangible support for the grassroots game – proving to fans that the support is genuine and that Toyota is here for the long haul,” M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment commented.

Baxter applauded the automotive brand’s initial focus on not immediately boosting car sales but rather on building a deep connection with AFL fans. “In the early years of the deal, Toyota took a unique approach by prioritising cultural integration over direct product promotion. The Legendary Moments campaign cleverly used humour to recreate iconic AFL moments with actors Steve Curry and Dave Lawson, a strategy that resonated deeply with the audience. The campaign demonstrated Toyota’s understanding of the AFL’s cultural significance and positioned the brand as a genuine supporter of the sport”.

“By engaging fans with light-hearted and memorable content, Toyota positioned itself as a brand that genuinely understood and appreciated the AFL’s rich history and culture. This approach laid the groundwork for the company to later introduce more serious initiatives, such as programs and grants aimed at supporting young women in the sport, thereby reinforcing its commitment to the AFL community and helping sell cars,” Baxter said. “Over the years, Toyota has continually evolved its strategy to align with changing market dynamics and fan expectations, ensuring the sponsorship remains relevant and impactful”.

KFC x BBL

Since 2011, KFC has been the title sponsor of the Big Bash League (BBL), greatly influencing its identity and popularity with vibrant marketing and fan engagement. The “Buckethead Army” and KFC’s extensive promotional activities have helped build a passionate fan base and enhance the league’s family-friendly atmosphere.

According to M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment, KFC has become synonymous with the Summer of Cricket. “When you think BBL, you think KFC bucket heads – fun, engaging play and the larrikin spirit,” the agency said.

“Having been a naming rights partner for BBL since inception, and have used this platform to solidify their role in Cricket culture,” it said, calling the Bucket Head programme “genius”.

With a brand led approach, KFC doesn’t have any hospitality or catering venues within the venue, establishing it as the go-to eating occasion at home or before/after the game. M&C Saatchi Sports and Entertainment applauded the contextual TVCs utilising contracted benefits of player appearances which are executed brilliantly – did someone say KFC? for example.

Baxter said that KFC’s partnership with the Big Bash League (BBL) aligned with a new and dynamic cricket format. “From the inception of Twenty20, KFC embraced the league’s innovative spirit, recognising the potential to engage a younger, more diverse audience.”

“KFC’s marketing strategy, which amazingly encouraged fans to wear bucket hats, captured the essence of the BBL’s non-traditional approach to cricket. This bold yet playful tactic resonated with audiences and reinforced the BBL’s identity as an exciting and modern version of the sport”.

“By aligning itself with the BBL’s fresh approach, KFC successfully positioned itself as a brand that is both fun and forward-thinking, aligning with the values and interests of the league’s demographic. The partnership allowed KFC to effectively tap into the excitement and energy of the BBL, using innovative marketing tactics to create memorable fan experiences that enhance brand recognition and loyalty. The success of this sponsorship underscores the importance of aligning brand values with the ethos of the sport, creating a symbiotic relationship that benefits both the brand and the league. And not too many brands can claim bucket head status”.

Nutri Grain x Iron Man Series

Nutri-Grain’s title sponsorship of the Iron Man Series since the 1980s has closely aligned the brand with themes of endurance and peak athletic performance. This partnership has significantly raised the series’ profile through extensive media coverage and marketing, creating a strong connection between Nutri-Grain and elite athleticism. However, it recently ended with Shaw and Partners taking over as sponsor.

M&C Saatchi called this partnership iconic. “It feels connected to your youth, and this is undoubtedly part of the strategy, to ingrain perceived product benefits in youth so that they stay with the brand into adulthood”.

With the Iron Man IP incorporated on the Nutri Grain packaging, the partnership has created what is arguably the brands strongest distinctive brand asset – the Iron Man roar. “It wouldn’t exist without the partnership”.

However, the agency pointed out that the partnership may be somewhat outdated. “Is there a risk that this is a slightly 1980s product, paired with a slightly 1980s sport, cementing perceptions that place both in a bygone era?”

Baxter, however, believes that the 42-year-long partnership “is a quintessential example of how a long-term sponsorship can create a powerful brand association”.

“From the outset, Nutri-Grain recognised the potential of aligning with the Iron Man series, a relatively niche sport at the time, to carve out a unique space in the sports sponsorship landscape. By strategically focusing on the series, Nutri-Grain ensured that it became the dominant voice in the sport, creating a strong, exclusive association that resonated with audiences,” Baxter said.

“Over the years, Nutri-Grain’s branding efforts embedded the cereal deeply into the cultural fabric of the very Australian Iron Man series, making it difficult for consumers to think of one without the other. By choosing a niche sport with little competition, the brand was able to dominate the space and gain nearly 100% share of voice, making it synonymous with the sport”.

“The partnership also effectively used brand ambassadors like Greg Kenny and Lisa Curry Kenny, whose association with Nutri-Grain helped to humanise the brand and create a relatable narrative. These athletes, embodying the values of Iron Man, served as powerful spokespeople for Nutri-Grain, linking the cereal to the qualities of determination and perseverance. By featuring these ambassadors in advertising campaigns and promotional materials, Nutri-Grain was able to create a personal connection with consumers, who could see the tangible benefits of the product through the athletes’ successes. The use of well-known and respected figures in the sport added authenticity to the messaging, reinforcing its credibility and enhancing its appeal”.

Marlboro x Ferrari

The partnership between Marlboro and Ferrari began in the early 1980s and lasted until the mid-2000s, marking one of the most enduring and iconic sponsorships in motorsport history. During this period, Marlboro’s distinctive red and white livery became synonymous with Ferrari’s Formula One cars, appearing prominently on race cars driven by legends such as Michael Schumacher.

First and foremost, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment acknowledged that this kind of sponsorship only works in the context it appeared in and recognised that it has no place in the modern work. “Tobacco sponsorship has rightly been consigned to history”.

“All of that said, it was a remarkably effective continuation of what the Marlboro brand had always stood for – an aspirational version of masculinity that started with the ‘Marlboro Man’ and evolved to Ayrton Senna, another remarkably cool, aspirational man, who hit all the right brand cues despite not being a smoker himself,” the agency said. “It’s another great example of how brands in categories of low or no differentiation can use sponsorship to drive share by aligning with aspirational partners from who they can borrow brand equity”.

Baxter celebrated this partnership as a notable example of brand integration. “Despite tobacco advertising bans, Marlborough maintained its presence through the iconic red and white chevron on the rear of Ferrari cars, which resembled the branding on cigarette packets. This highlighted how visual branding created a lasting association, demonstrating the power of colour and design in sponsorship”.

“By building a strong visual identity and aligning with a prestigious brand like Ferrari, Marlborough ensured that its brand message continued to resonate, even in the absence of direct advertising. The strategy highlights the potential for creativity and innovation in sponsorships, allowing brands to maintain their influence and connection with audiences despite regulatory challenges. The partnership exemplifies the importance of leveraging visual cues to sustain brand recognition and loyalty, showing how strategic design elements can become synonymous with a brand’s identity,” said Baxter.

The partnership between XXXX and the Queensland Maroons, which began in the early 1990s, is one of the most recognizable and enduring in Australian rugby league. Featuring prominently on the Maroons’ jerseys and highlighted by successful campaigns like “Postcodes of Origin,” XXXX has solidified its connection with fans through engaging promotions and events, aligning closely with the team’s success and State of Origin triumphs.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment couldn’t help but praise this partnership, which it called “a powerful alignment between audience, products and brands that they literally could not afford not to do”.

“This has been beautifully amplified with the postcode activations of the last few years, whereby the XXXX logo positioned on the sleeves of each player was replaced with the Queensland postcode they represent – this nails it and is an elegant articulation of the strategy. It also shows the confidence of the brand that their brand is distinctive enough that they can take their name off it without losing attribution in one of the highest reaching occasions in the Australian sporting calendar”.

The partnership between Tooheys and the NSW Blues, established in the early 1980s, is a long-standing and iconic collaboration in Australian sports. This sponsorship has supported the team financially and through fan engagement, despite controversy over alcohol sponsorship, with Tooheys promoting responsible drinking and community initiatives.

M&C Saatchi called the I Feel Like A Toohey’s Campaign, in particular a “clever way of incorporating nostalgia to the modern game, with a new audience”.

“Lion used their player appearances to re-record this version of the Toohey’s anthem with the current NSW Origin team. Players really bought into the anthem, with stories of players singing around camp during training and in the gym. This resulted in the players organically singing the anthem after their iconic win in Brisbane to take out the series”.

For Baxter, both the XXXX x QLD Maroons and the Toohey’s NSW Blues sponsorships have capitalised on the fierce regional rivalry that defines the series. “The partnerships effectively leveraged the tribal nature of the series, aligning the beers with the cultural identity of each state. By associating their brands with the intense passion and loyalty that characterise State of Origin fans, the two brands, both under the same roof, reinforced their connections to their respective states, making them integral to the event’s narrative”.

“The approach underscores the importance of understanding and tapping into regional pride and identity in sports sponsorships, creating a powerful and emotional connection with consumers. The dual sponsorship not only celebrates the rivalry between the two states but also strengthens the brands’ presence in each region, showcasing the potential for sponsorships to enhance brand loyalty and consumer engagement,” Baxter said.

Advance Hair x Shane Warne

In the early 2000s, Advanced Hair Studio recruited Shane Warne as a brand ambassador to promote its hair loss solutions. Warne’s candid discussions about his own hair loss and the positive impact of the treatments helped break the stigma around male hair loss, with his active participation in campaigns and public appearances effectively endorsing the brand.

M&C called this “a good example of the power of celebrity in driving brand awareness and a product benefit”. “With Warnie at the peak of his celebrity it wouldn’t have been a cheap exercise but a better solution to their business problem than a more traditional sponsorship agreement that would have included less impactful assets (at an associated cost)”.

“The most iconic element of the Advanced Hair brand however, would have to be the tagline – Advanced Hair, Yeah Yeah! – a line from a bygone era of advertising, and popularised by Greg Matthews a number of years before Warnie got involved,” the agency said.

Baxter seconded this calling the line “unexpectedly iconic”. “While the campaign’s success could be called largely accidental, its resonance in popular culture was undeniable. The humorous catchphrase, coupled with Warne’s status as a beloved cricketer, ensured that the partnership remained memorable. By leveraging Warne’s widespread appeal and sense of humour, Advanced Hair was able to create a campaign that captured the public’s imagination and embedded the brand in the cultural zeitgeist,” he said.

According to Baxter, this example demonstrates the potential for sponsorships to transcend traditional advertising and achieve success through authenticity and cultural relevance. “The partnership highlights the importance of choosing ambassadors who align with the brand’s values and resonate with the target audience, creating a genuine connection that amplifies the brand’s reach and impact”.

Kia x Australian Open

Since 2002, Kia Motors has been the primary sponsor and official vehicle provider for the Australian Open, enhancing its global brand presence through extensive logistical support and promotional activities. The partnership also supports grassroots tennis initiatives and features endorsements from tennis legends like Rafael Nadal, strengthening Kia’s association with the sport.

“For a long period of time, this was, or has been, the most expensive sports sponsorship in Australia. And with the AO concentrated in such a small window, Kia is paying close to two millions dollars a day for the privilege of partnering with the AO (and that’s before we consider the supporting campaign, paid media investment and other opex costs),” M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment said.

“That might sound expensive but for an elite sporting property, and arguably the only one in Australia that has a truly global reach, the business case for this sponsorship would start to stack up quite quickly if we assume it needs to drive a thousand (or so) car sales to pay for itself. And that’s before we start to quantify the top-of-funnel impact”.

“Integration in and around Melbourne – including grassroots tennis court refurbishments – take the partnership a little further and demonstrate some genuine commitment to the sport. And Kia’s partnership with Uber to provide free rides to tennis fans effectively creates thousands upon thousands of test drives, albeit from the passenger seat. It also provides a platform through which to talk about Kia’s philanthpropic activities in support of the Rafa Nadal Foundation – Rafa being a Kia ambassador,” the agency explained.

Baxter said that the sponsorship deal demonstrates the importance of consistency and global reach. “Despite not always being the most recognised sponsor of the grand slam, Kia’s consistent presence and activations efforts, such as player endorsements and vehicle displays, have made the partnership highly effective. The fleet of Kia cars around Melbourne during the tournament is a visible reminder of the brand’s involvement and commitment, often cited as a hallmark of the tournament”.

“Kia’s ability to integrate its vehicles into the event’s narrative and use the tournament as a platform for showcasing new models underscores the value of sponsorships in achieving brand visibility and commercial success. By maintaining a strong and continuous presence at the Open, Kia has reinforced its association with the event, ensuring that its brand remains top-of-mind for tennis fans and consumers alike”.

Rolex x Wimbledon

Rolex has partnered with Wimbledon since 1978, serving as the official timekeeper and sponsor and reinforcing the tournament’s tradition of excellence. The collaboration features the iconic Rolex clock on Centre Court and includes exclusive marketing campaigns and VIP experiences that enhance the fan experience and underscore Rolex’s luxury image.

M&C Saatchi debunked this partnerships position on the list acknowledging that every major event has a time keeping partner. “There’s nothing inherently remarkable about these partnerships – they put the brand in front of a premium audience to remind us that they are, in turn, a premium brand and sell luxury products that keep time accurately. It feels like an exercise in driving saliency with some minor differentiation around selecting the type of event that supports the most important brand cues, or reaches the target audience most effectively”.

Baxter on the other hand called the partnership a classic example of subtle yet impactful branding. “By integrating its logo into the court’s clock, Rolex managed to maintain a presence at a traditionally branding-averse event. Rolex’s understated approach aligned with Wimbledon’s values, making it one of the few visible brands on-court and enhancing its prestige through the unique association,” he said.

“The partnership exemplifies the potential for sponsorships to reinforce brand values and enhance brand image, particularly when aligned with events that share similar ethos and principles. The collaboration between Rolex and Wimbledon highlights the importance of choosing sponsorships that align with a brand’s identity and values, creating a seamless and authentic partnership that resonates with audiences”.

Nike’s partnership with Michael Jordan began in 1984, leading to the creation of the revolutionary Air Jordan sneakers that transformed the sneaker industry and popular culture. This collaboration significantly boosted Nike’s sales and cemented Jordan’s status as a global sports icon, inspiring athletes and fans worldwide.

“This partnership transformed how brands and athletes come together for mutual commercial gain and is arguably one of the most successful sport partnerships of all time in terms of financial return and longevity in building the Jordan/Nike brand,” said M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment recognising that the partnership tapped into popular culture like no other, working with film directors such as Spike Lee in producing some of the earlier TVC’s.

“Jordan’s equity in sales v outright appearance fee was revolutionary and ultimately extremely successful for the athlete, generating sustained and genuine interest in the success of the campaign and product outside”.

“Nike’s tactic in breaking the NBA’s footwear colour rules in the early 90’s generated so much hype and desire amongst his fans, and ultimately sales, despite Nike being left to pay the fine placed by the NBA for breaking their rules”.

According to Baxter, Nike’s collaboration with Michael Jordan, while not a conventional sponsorship, definitely revolutionised athlete endorsements. “The creation of the Air Jordan brand, with Jordan receiving equity, set a precedent for athlete-brand partnerships. The enduring success of the Air Jordan line, now a multi-billion-dollar business, underscores the significance of this innovative approach”.

“By offering Jordan a stake in the brand, Nike created a model for future athlete endorsements, demonstrating the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships that leverage the athlete’s influence and appeal. The Air Jordan brand has now become synonymous with excellence and innovation, illustrating the power of strategic collaborations in shaping the future of sports marketing and branding”.

So, what will be your choice for the greatest sports sponsorship of all time?