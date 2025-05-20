B&T’s Campaigns Of The Month: Sportsbet’s ‘Have A Crack’, Tourism NZ Turns To Minecraft & Kia’s ‘First Proper Ute’ Ad

In this Campaigns of the Month column, we run the rule over March ads for Sportsbet, Kia and Tourism NZ.

Our friends at System1 have tested the ads with punters. B&T has called on Howatson+Company’s creative director Simon Friedlander to assess the work, created by Sportsbet’s internal team and Palomina, Innocean and Special PR.

Sportsbet, ‘Have A Crack’, by Sportsbet creative team, Palomina

This ad is polarising for one clear reason: Sportsbet is rooted in gambling, a category where negative emotions are expected and few ads score above 1-Star with mass audiences. However, regardless of personal views on the category, it’s undeniable how exceptionally well-branded this ad is. The combination of early branding and high emotional intensity is likely to drive immediate consumer response, whether through web traffic or short-term sales. Setting aside category concerns, the ad delivers an engaging, humorous story, with consumers highlighting its fun style and tone.

What creatives said:

Simon Friedlander (SF), creative director, Cocogun: Sportsbet’s ‘Have a Crack’ campaign nails the Aussie spirit of giving things a go and feels like a fresh and very repeatable construct for the brand. The tone is spot on: relatable, a bit cheeky and down-to-earth. Humour-wise it’s in the sweet spot – shout out to the fitted sheet gag. There’s a nice balance between celebrating every day Aussie punters and nodding to the brand’s product – it doesn’t overpromise just invites you to have a go.

Set in rural outback Australia, Kia taps into true Aussie humour as a group of heroes band together to rescue a runaway horse. Rich in character, comedy, and a strong sense of place, the ad is packed with right-brained features that capture broad-beam attention and drive engagement. Unsurprisingly, it sparked high levels of positive emotion, leaving consumers on a memorable, happy high. For a minute and twenty-second ad, Kia maintains strong engagement, with a dynamic emotional journey driven by scene-by-scene highs and lows, fuelled by humorous moments and lively character interactions.

What creatives said:

SF: The banter is star of the show in Kia’s ‘First Proper Tasman Ute’ ad. The chemistry between Volk and Alcott is on point and adding Buddy Franklin into the mix was an awesome addition. The humour hits and the Ute itself gets to do its thing without the usual cliches. It’s loud, slick and just the right amount of self-aware – pure entertainment that I’m sure punters will love.

Tourism NZ, Aotearoa New Zealand Minecraft, by Special PR

In an unlikely yet timely collaboration, Minecraft teams up with Tourism New Zealand to tap into the buzz around the Minecraft movie, recreating New Zealand’s stunning landscapes in classic Minecraft style. While the ad would benefit from clearer branding earlier on, highlighting Tourism New Zealand’s role before the final scene, it still successfully sparks an emotional response. The family-friendly tone and the joy of seeing a familiar world reflected in a beloved game emerge as key drivers of positive emotion in consumer feedback.

What creatives said:

SF: Hats off to Tourism New Zealand’s new Minecraft World spot. Playing into the global gaming phenomenon to showcase NZ’s natural beauty is a clever move. Recreating its beautiful landscapes in Minecraft’s blocky style captures the wonder of Aotearoa in playful way that speaks to a new audience. Planting seeds of wanderlust in the next generation of travellers is truly thinking ahead.