Kia Releases First Proper Tasman Ute Ad, Sports With Volkanovski & Alcott Reprising Roles, Lance Franklin Joining Cast

Innocean has created the long awaited follow up to ‘Kia’s Getting a Ute’ with a tale that features some of Australia’s biggest sporting legends, Buck the Brisbane Bronco’s mascot and for the first time in Australia, the Kia Tasman Ute, which is due to hit Aussie showrooms mid-year, in all its glory.

Kia again takes an entertainment-first approach while telling a tale from Tasman Town, a make-believe rural town that’s populated by Aussie sporting legends, who all drive Kia Tasmans.

Directed by Ariel Martin, this story features Buck the runaway horse who must be retrieved from the tallest peak in Tasman National Park. The whole town jumps to action, while Alexander Volkanovski, Dylan Alcott and Lance Franklin jump into the mighty Kia Tasman and make their way up the mountain. But how do they fare when faced with the bucking bronco? One thing’s for sure, the Tasman is up for the job.

Kia’s marketing boss and B&T CMO Power List inductee Dean Norbiato said : After strong consumer feedback on the first Tasman campaign, we wanted to continue to back brand and circumvent the category ruts when it comes to launching our most Australian product yet. Ariel and the creative team did a tremendous job striking a very Aussie tone of voice and concocting the perfect story arc to bring our sporting greats and the Kia Tasman together.

Innocean creative duo Nick Cole and Pat Allenby said: The campaign last year was a pretty big hit, so we naturally wanted to make something that felt like an evolution of that. Introducing Tasman Town, the magical place that’s populated by sporting legends who (of course) all drive Kia Tasmans. Getting a bunch of Aussie sporting stars, crew and horse to shoot on a rural location is no mean feat, so we were stoked with all the tireless work that went into making it happen.

The film leverages Kia’s ongoing sponsorship of the Brisbane Broncos and is supported by content within social media. The campaign launches nationally during the opening game of the NRL season.