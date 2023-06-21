B&T TV – Vonnimedia Founder Veronica Cremen On Starting A Business In Your 20s

Veronica Cremen was just 24 when she set up Vonnimedia in the lounge of her home. The digital marketing agency is now thriving, managing millions of dollars in ad spend. B&T’s very-own imposter-in-chief Chris Taylor speaks to Cremen about the realities of launching a business in your 20s.

In never before seen material, Taylor also reveals what he was busy doing in his early 20s!

With most agency workers spending their early 20s working very hard for someone else, Cremen’s story is inspiring for any young-wannabee entrepreneurs out there.