B&T TV – THE DEBATE: Does Government Legislation In Advertising Cause More Harm Than Good? VOTE NOW

It is one of the most hotly debated topics in media right now – should the government BAN gambling ads? Whilst gambling ads give the advertising industry important revenue, they can also harm vulnerable people.

In a B&T first, we are putting the question to YOU the industry. In this inaugural B&T Debate we have gathered two members from the industry debate club, sponsored by IAB, to argue over this important issue. Please watch the debate and let us know which side you are on by voting below. We will be publishing the winner next week!

The debaters this week were:

Affirmative – Jacqueline Vo, Marketing Manager, VGW

Opposition – Caitlin Huskins – Commercial Director, Azerion

Important:

The truth is always in the middle. To truly understand both sides of an argument and promote diversity of thought, Debate Club encourages discussion of controversial topics. Debaters are not representing their personal opinion or their company’s point of view. They are simply practising the art of persuasion and demonstrating that there are always two sides of an argument.