B&T TV – Jasmin Bedir On Why Trade Media Needs To “Drop The Shade”

Innocean CEO Jasmin Bedir and B&T‘s Imposter-In-Chief found themselves both fighting some pretty serious battles this week on B&T.

Industry legend Bedir, famed for being the brains (and fire) behind the F*ck The Cupcakes Movement, recently turned her attention to the dangers of anonymous comments on the website of trade rags.

Whilst Bedir champions constructive criticism that pushes the industry forward (such as we see in Gruen), she calls out platforms that benefit from attacking individuals and their work in the industry.

She is not alone – 77 per cent of Aussie respondents want to move anonymous ads from industry sites.

Bedir also touches on an area that hasn’t been explored in too much detail – male stereotypes in advertising.

Whilst there has been a lot of attention on the negative impact of female stereotypes in advertising, there’s been very little done to look at the harmful impact on men of male stereotypes.

Meanwhile, Taylor was left fighting a battle of his own when B&T office dog Smoko took a very serious (and very inappropriate) liking to his arm.

We can confirm that after the inappropriate and s*xually aggressive behaviour, Smoko was swiftly removed from the interview couch.

Smoko has declined to comment on his behaviour.