B&T TV: IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy On TikTok, Ad Fraud & Artificial Intelligence

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
B&T TV sat down with IAB Australia’s CEO Gai Le Roy for a chat about everything to do with digital marketing, ad fraud and whether Mark Zuckerberg has too much power.

Speaking to B&T‘s imposter-in-chief Chris Taylor, Le Roy chatted about her favourite ads and whether AI will cause the death of advertising and the end to all our careers — spoiler alert, it won’t.

Le Roy also expounded on whether Mark Zuckerberg has too much power in digital advertising and whether a cage fight between Messrs Zuck and Musk is the right way to settle the Threads versus Twitter (sorry, X) battle.

Check it out below:

 

 

