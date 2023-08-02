B&T TV – Forbes Australia On The REAL Reason Aussies Don’t Like To Show Off Their Wealth

You may know Forbes for its coverage of billionaires, glossy watch ads and serious cover shots. Well now the world-famous business publication has touched down in Australia!

But how does the Aussie entrepreneur differ to its US counterpart? What’s stopping Aussies from building more wealth? And is Australia really at the top of the game when it comes to female wealth?

Forbes Australia’s group sales director Ben Pellow sits down with B&T‘s imposter-in-chief Chris Taylor to answer all.