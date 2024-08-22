B&T Sports Sponsorship Draft: Which Iconic Partnership Will Reign Supreme?

There are only just over 24 hours to go until voting closes in B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft!

Welcome back to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time! You made your voices heard in the first five rounds, and thanks to your votes, we have dwindled the top 100 down to just 10! Loading… But there were 90 iconic sponsorships that didn’t make the list. Matt Baxter from Sponsorship News, which is set to hold the Sponsorship News Activation Showcase in Melbourne next month, weighed in on his top picks that didn’t make the shortlist.

Baxter was shocked at Red Bull’s omission, highlighting how the brand’s sponsorships across various sports, including Formula One and extreme sports, have been nothing short of transformative. “Red Bull’s marketing strategy, which includes ownership of teams and events, has made it a powerhouse in sports marketing, with athletes eagerly seeking association with Red Bull,” Baxter said. This approach, he claims, has not only built an empire but also set a benchmark in the industry, showcasing the significance of innovation and creativity in forging lasting impact and success.

“Red Bull’s approach demonstrates how sponsorships can be leveraged to create immersive and exciting brand experiences, driving consumer engagement and loyalty,” Baxter added. The brand’s strategy exemplifies how integrating sponsorships with larger marketing goals can lead to unparalleled consumer connection and brand loyalty.

On the local front, Baxter mentioned several notable partnerships that also missed the top ten but have had a significant impact. Among them is NAB’s long-standing partnership with the AFL. This collaboration has supported pathway programs, grassroots footy, and, more recently, the women’s game, making it a cornerstone of Australian sports sponsorship.

Baxter also pointed out that some were surprised by the omission of CommBank’s backing of the Matildas and women’s cricket, both of which have been pivotal in advancing women’s sports in Australia. “The dynamic deals from telcos like Optus, which has successfully used high-profile ambassadors and key ambassador-led sponsorships, also deserved more recognition,” he said. These deals have been instrumental in bolstering the profile of sports through strategic partnerships and ambassador-driven campaigns.

While these sponsorships may not have made the final cut, their impact on the sports industry and beyond is undeniable. As Baxter’s commentary reveals, the true value of a sponsorship is often measured not just by its immediate returns but by the lasting legacy it creates.

What’s will be your final pick?