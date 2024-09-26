B&T Awards 2024 The Work: Best Integrated Ad Campaigns

The B&T Awards at the Hordern Pavilion are less than two months away! In the run-up to this year’s night-of-nights, we’re showcasing the work that got the agencies into the finalists’ pot.

This year, the B&T Awards are taking place on 8 November. To find out who wins out of these incredible Integrated Campaigns, you’ll need to grab your tickets now!

Yesterday, we looked at the finalists for The B&T Award For Diversity — one of the most sought-after and important trophies. This time, we’re looking at the Best Integrated Campaign finalists.

So here, in their own words — and in alphabetical order only — are the finalists.

BMF, “Go Big on the Little Things”, ALDI Australia

Our opportunity was to inspire people to think about Christmas (and value) differently by giving centre stage to the unsung heroes of every Christmas feast; better-value sides.

We aimed to be the practical and emotional antidote to “spend-mas”, relieving pressure on shoppers to overspend on big-ticket items.

SOLUTION

‘Go Big On The Little Things’

By celebrating the many LITTLE things that complete a Christmas feast, we proved ALDI’s quality seasonal range at everyday-low-prices could help Aussies afford a BIG value Christmas to be proud of.

EXECUTION

Our idea encouraged Aussies to bring the ‘Sides of their Lives’ to Christmas lunch with a national TVC. Set to a lyrical appropriation of the 1987 hit song “Time Of My Life”, our hero film is a celebration of everyday Aussies creating side dishes they’re proud to share.

Our campaign gave sides “main character energy” across 180 OOH executions and elevated every little dish with high-impact display and social. We went BIG with station domination and helped Aussies find value in other LITTLE things, like doubling EV charge-minutes at JOLT stations across the country.

National radio partnerships brought Aussies into the conversation with the “Great Sides Debate”. While TV sponsorship uncovered Aussies ideal Christmas side-dishes.

We drove shoppers in-store by producing 18 individual product films, twelve product-specific radio spots, and tonnes of short-format content on TikTok and Meta.

We covered ALDI stores across the country with everything from Window Banners to Shelf Stripping, Staff Badges and Checkout decals. We put the same care and attention into these small pieces of media as people put into side-dishes at Christmas.

The red and gold campaign theme tied together channels from mass-media to owned assets including ALDI website, catalogue, social and custom eDMs. All driving quality cues whilst making our larger-than-life seasonal Christmas products shine.

Contiki, “Live The Legend”

Contiki, once a rite of passage for young Aussies, faced unprecedented challenges when global travel halted in 2020. The brand lost nearly half a decade of stories and third-party endorsements due to the pandemic, wars, and economic crises. Reactive marketing led to sluggish sales and declining awareness amongst young travellers. Our mission – revive Contiki’s distinctiveness and reconnect with a new generation of Aussies.

The campaign aimed to increase brand recall, increase top-of-mind awareness and increase bookings.

Most Aussies know someone that made something big happen on a Contiki… maybe they met their future partner, conquered a fear, made a major career change or were inspired to jump into a new path all together.

For over 60 years Contiki has been helping Aussies do just that – creating experiences that became stories, which became myth, which turned into the things of legend.

This brand truth and strategic approach highlighted Contiki’s role in transformative travel experiences, encouraging young Australians to live their own legend.

This concept drove our creative execution across multiple channels:

Hero Video: Introduced “Live the Legend”, inspiring young Aussie travellers

Paid & Organic Social: Content showcasing transformational travel experiences

OOH: Including rock posters, Sydney light rail, and a Melbourne tram wrap

Past Passengers: Encouraged them to share their stories, providing authentic endorsements

PR Stunt: An (unreal) university engaging youth with humour, featured in top publications

B2B Series: Partnered with travel trade to dispel myths and highlight Contiki legends.

The campaign delivered excellent business results and inspired its audience to become the next generation of legendary Contiki travellers.

DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s Australia

In 1974, the Big Mac jingle went viral before viral was even a thing. 14 little words. 7 delicious ingredients. Known by four generations of Australians. But a new generation – Gen Z – didn’t know it at all. To them, the Big Mac was their ‘Dad’s burger’. It was famous, yet forgotten.

McDonald’s Australia embarked on a nostalgic journey with “The Original Mouthful” campaign, reinvigorating the iconic Big Mac chant to resonate with both long-time fans and the new Gen Z audience. The seven-week media schedule was meticulously crafted to connect the past with the present, while strategically supporting throughout with key craveable limited-time offer (LTO) Big Mac Range comms to drive purchase conversion for consumers.

The campaign kicked off and laid the groundwork of ‘Connecting Past and Present,’ Paying homage to Big Mac’s enduring legacy, we set out to connect the next generation of Big Mac lovers with the old by bringing back our most iconic burger using mass reaching channels within highly visible environments.

Bringing back the original promo, reimagined.

Following this, the campaign shifted gears for three weeks with ‘The Chant Promo.’ We encouraged active participation as Australians were invited to recite the Big Mac chant, utilising channels that drive strong audience engagement and encourage participation (UGC) with bespoke social filters on Snapchat and TikTok to enter the 4-second challenge.

To round out, we proved that Gen Z where now an integral part of the Big Mac’s evolution. Using targeted media placements we showcased Big Mac’s new appeal to Gen Z consumers by celebrating their UGC content social, and OOH using ‘out-of-phone’ technology bringing TikTok content out into the world.

The campaign’s success was a testament to the timeless charm of the Big Mac for generations to come.

GHO Sydney, “For All The Goals We Share”, CommBank

CommBank has been a committed supporter of women’s sports for over 25 years.

As a proud partner of the CommBank Matildas and an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, CommBank wanted to shine a light on women’s football and positively boost CommBank’s brand reputation.

Leveraging CommBank’s association of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and the CommBank Matildas, ‘The world looks brighter when you get involved’, was our proposition. Embodying CommBank’s complete commitment to championing women’s sport in a fully inclusive way.

To amplify involvement across the country, the campaign needed to speak to the Australian spirit of getting behind something special. A campaign that shows that in football, as in life, meaningful progress comes from achieving one’s goals.

‘For all the goals we share’ was the creative platform to bring all this to life. Targeted Australians of all levels of football enthusiasm. We inspired the country with a widespread media plan that showcased CommBank’s investment in women’s sport at every level, from grassroots to the elite.

Integrated in every sense, coming to life across various platforms, media, and channels, including TV, OOH, social media, radio, press and activations.

Our film featured CommBank Matildas stars, aspiring Young Matildas players, community club teams, their families, and coaches.

1,400 kids walked onto the pitch as CommBank Mini Mates and 18,000 fans scored goals at the “Train like a CommBank Matilda” activations.

Contextual DOOHs displayed real-time messages of support for the CommBank Matildas. Our CommBank Merch Van visited community football clubs around NSW and CommBank branches were activated to be part of the excitement.

Beyond football, CommBank’s Everyday Banking Account inspired Australians to reach their own financial goals.

CommBank not only boosted brand reputation but became synonymous with women’s football; solidifying CommBank’s role in growing women’s football in Australia.

Football Australia, “Til Its Done”, The Matildas

Australia’s women’s football team, the Matildas, had been overlooked for years. Fans, the media and local sponsors weren’t interested in them – or in women’s sport.

But the Matildas never gave up on their desire to change perceptions of women’s sport, leave a legacy and succeed on the pitch.

In 2023, Australia hosted the first FIFA Women’s World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere. Football Australia and Ogilvy created a rallying cry for the Matildas, galvanising the nation behind the team and women’s sport.

Drawn from the middle of the team’s name, ‘Til It’s Done captured the relentless drive at the heart of the Matildas’ story – in three simple words. It was a mantra for the team and their fans as the FIFA Women’s World Cup unfolded. And they rallied behind it. In droves!

Til It’s Done helped turn the FIFA Women’s World Cup from a sporting event that no-one watched into the biggest TV broadcast ever in Australia.

The Matildas advanced to the semi-finals, their most successful FWWC campaign ever. And when they lost that match, we knew their story wasn’t done.

Under 24 hours later, we went live with an iconic outdoor ad. A to-do list with the team’s audacious achievements crossed off. Uncrossed from the list? Everything still to be done.

’Til we’re recognised by FIFA.

’Til we’re not wearing men’s hand-me-downs.

‘Til we make the country proud.

‘Til all women are paid the same.

The poster, the ‘Til It’s Done language and campaign elements like the online video captured the Matildas’ inspirational story and provoked a long-overdue conversation about women’s sport. Days after our poster ran, the Albanese government committed to $200 million in funding for women’s sport. An incredible achievement for a once-overlooked team. A team that’s never done – ’til it’s done.

Innocean Australia, “Kia Is Getting A Ute”, Kia Australia

PROBLEM:

The Aussie ‘ute’ is a unique category, famed for its toughness, ruggedness, and well, it’s Aussie-ness.

Kia was launching its first ute ever—the Kia Tasman—but there were a couple of issues:

Kia couldn’t show the ute as it was still in development.

Kia’s never made an off-road vehicle before, meaning the brand lacked ute category credentials.

Given that the average ute buying cycle takes 18 months, building salience and equity around the Tasman now was critical to see success at launch.

INSIGHT:

Aussies love their sporting icons. They revere them for many of the same reasons they do their utes. They’re reliable, tough, and can overcome any challenge.

STRATEGY:

As we couldn’t show our ute, we used Aussie sporting icons as our proxy. UFC champions embodied Tasman’s toughness. Rugby players, it’s reliability.

Any association we wanted to reinforce, we found a sporting legend to match.

EXECUTION:

We based our premise on a uniquely Australian idiosyncrasy: the nickname. Our flagship TVC focused on our sporting icons’ quest to get the ute named after them, inextricably linking the Tasman to their character.

What ensued was a game of one-upmanship that continued across radio and social with 94 bespoke edits with our icons. The campaign was finally immortalised in pub-mural style OOH and beer coasters across Australian pubs.

RESULTS:

After generating 97 million earned impressions and 300+ pieces of editorial coverage, 86% of 4-year ute considerers now consider a Kia ute.

M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation

Launched as a safe version of smoking from a seemingly anonymous source, vaping has been able to grow in a vacuum free of truth and without challenge; branded, flavoured and socialised into aspiration. It felt like a safe and sexy habit to dabble with for many youth.

Against this backdrop and with traditional health messaging failing to slow the vaping epidemic, we had to take a different path. Introducing UNCLOUD, a revolutionary campaign that elevated the voices of those affected most, to lead a peer-to-peer platform to warn of the true horrors of vape addiction and shift behaviour and change the culture surrounding vaping from the inside out.

To launch, we got young Australians whose mental and physical health had been affected to write their own warning labels, in the style of iconic anti-cigarette packaging, empowering them to share their warnings with peers at UNCLOUD.ORG. These weren’t warnings from faceless legislators, they were warnings from the heart.

Each and every placement needed to be carefully crafted to appear authentically throughout in youth culture, with strategically placed warnings within TikTok, video games, and physical spaces.

With incredible results, UNCLOUD showed that youth-led public health messaging can be far more effective than traditional approaches, providing a blueprint for future initiatives.

Poem Australia’s, “Ultimate Second Car”, Uber Carshare

Australia is car obsessed. 92% of households own at least one. So persuading them that they should rent a second one, is challenging.

The solution? We took F1 driver Valtteri Bottas (an Aussie at heart) and put his ultimate Second Car, purpose built for an Aussie road trip, on Uber Carshare.

Then we gave Aussies a chance to rent it for free, whilst Valtteri was busy racing his first one.

The ute was loaded with Aussie essentials, from thong storage and mullet aeration technology, to a meat pie warmer.

The idea and content were amplified via paid, owned and earned media channels, with the launch video gaining 30m+ organic views with no paid media.

There were 830 press articles generated and the campaign was talked about by commentators throughout the Formula One Grand Prix coverage and replicated as memes by fans.

Results showed a dramatic increase in brand uplift, ad recall (via a Meta brand lift study) and ultimately bookings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valtteri Bottas (@valtteribottas)

Publicis Groupe Power of One, “End The Trend”, Cancer Council Australia & Australian Government

In the summer of 2024, the Australian Government & Cancer Council Australia launched one of the largest youth skin cancer prevention campaigns in Australian history.

Two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime and around 2,000 Australians die from skin cancer every year, and yet most young Aussies still suntan.

The culprit? Powerful cultural norms, that glamorise suntanning, perpetuated by social media, brands, media and influencers. To address this, we devised the communications platform:

“END THE TREND”

Suntanning may be trending. But so is skin cancer. By harnessing cultural influences to challenge thinking and provide timely behavioural cues, we can empower them to end this dangerous trend.

Before we could think about telling young people to be safe in the sun, we needed to address the cultural drivers and attitudes that have made the trend of suntanned skin so enduring. Our 3-stage campaign deviated from the traditional public health approach, by leading with the cultural norm-setting voices and brands that our research showed our audience admired.

In fact, the first two stages of activity were completely unbranded. Only when these powerful forces had softened rigid attitudes and norms did we consider the audience to be suitably primed for branded behaviour change messaging.

Blending partnerships with key youth culture tentpole brands like The Iconic, Laneway Festival, PopSugar, Buzzfeed and Snapchat alongside highly targeted media placements, and extensive influencer activity, the campaign worked to put an emphasis on audience participation and co-ownership to ensure our message got through.

And it worked. The results demonstrate we have created momentum & started real generational change of not only how young people think about suntans – but how they act in the sun.

Special, “Get Almost Almost Anything”, Uber Australia

Although online delivery of groceries had high penetration, it was anchored in next-day delivery by the supermarket giants. On-demand delivery had the potential to disrupt people’s habits, yet to capitalise on this opportunity, we would need to move fast, and significantly shift people’s attitudes towards (a) how they saw the Uber Eats brand (for indulgent takeaway moments), and (b) grocery shopping (a much more rational, everyday need-state).

We needed to normalise and be salient for getting ANYTHING delivered on demand.

Moving the brand…

From: a place to get whatever I want to eat for a treat-night dinner.

To: a place to get whatever I want, whenever I want it.

Leaning into the truth that Uber Eats can’t actually deliver you absolutely anything, we launched another burst of ‘Get Almost Almost Anything’ with Tom Felton & Nicola Coughlan and supported by a simple YES/NO language construct that expressed what the brand does and doesn’t deliver via two similarly sounding but VERY different products.

Special, “As Worn By Us”, Bonds

BONDS, an iconic Australian brand loved by many, was facing challenges like never before that threatened its growth and relevance with Aussies. With new disruptor brands in almost every major fashion and apparel category; BONDS was being forced to defend on many battlefronts. This plus the increasing burden of cost of living meant that there was a real danger Aussies would start to switch off from the brand.

Our brief was simple – remind Australians of the love they have for BONDS – the role the brand played in their lives, their wardrobe and the fabric of Australian life. It would be a platform that drove impact and long-term growth BONDS.

Our campaign was born from a very simple truth – that we’re a nation united by BONDS – one where the average household owns seven items of BONDS clothing. It’s a fact and insight that speaks to the egalitarian nature of the BONDS brand and means that there is often only one degree of BONDS separation between Australians – And that was something worth celebrating.

‘As Worn by Us’ – a new brand platform – celebrates the unique role BONDS plays in our lives and lets us celebrate the unique bonds the brand forges at an individual and cultural level.

To bring ‘As Worn By Us’ to life we’d show BONDS as the great Aussie leveller and celebrate the common ground we all share in this nation of proud differences. We captured the stories of 100+ real Australians showing how BONDS – through film, OOH, and social – connects them all together.

In just two months, the results were immediate – with increases in sales and brand metrics attributed to the campaign.

Special, “DoppelFalcons”, ANZ

With individuals through to large organisations falling victim to cybercrimes, it is increasingly at the forefront of people’s minds. Sadly, no one is immune from the threat.

It became clear to us that it was time to reintroduce the falcon to a new generation of Australians and reclaim its rightful place as the iconic symbol of ANZ’s security capabilities. But we had to bring it back in a whole new way that showed how ANZ Falcon technology® had evolved to keep up with today’s increased, sophisticated threat.

So, Special did the only reasonable thing: created Falcons that look a little like their ANZ customer counterpart, affectionately dubbed ‘DoppelFalcons’

‘DoppelFalcons’ repositioned the one-size-fits-all, generic Falcon, to an ever-present, personalised Falcon that learns from transactions, and watches over customers and their money 24/7.

The campaign includes extensions for ANZ Plus and Credit Cards, a 12-metre ‘3D’ falcon perched on Bourke Street, personalised dynamic online video, online video, audio, OOH, print, social, in addition to in-branch and owned channels.

Special & PHD, “Shift 20 Initiative”, Dylan Alcott Foundation

Despite almost 20% of Australians having a visible or non-visible disability, only 1% are represented by brands in their advertising and marketing communications, leaving a large portion of the Australian population feeling unseen and unacknowledged.

Partnering with the Dylan Alcott Foundation, we were tasked with not only raising awareness around the lack of visibility of people with disability in mainstream media, but also inspiring long term change.

In response – we launched the Shift 20 Initiative, a collective movement of some of Australia’s biggest brands, committed to normalising disability by increasing visibility of people with disability in advertising.

The campaign achieved blanket coverage across the national and global media landscape, creating mass inclusion on a national scale. The campaign achieved:

25% increase in awareness & understanding of the issue in the first 3-weeks– 500% over target.

78% uplift in recall of disability representation in participating brand’s advertising in the first 3-weeks.

10% increase in overall recall of disability representation in advertising in the first 3-weeks.

63% of people felt more positive about a brand after seeing advertising featuring people with disability & 27% said they’d take some kind of action.

Sparked a national conversation with 144 pieces of media coverage in AU & 467 in USA, exceeding

targets by 80%+. Over 600M impressions. Combined reach of 96%

amongst Australians 18+.

Post launch, 200+ brands, organisations and agencies reached out to see how they could get involved with Shift20.

However the true marker of success was the response from the community of people with disability, with personal stories shared expressing gratitude for the campaign’s role in raising awareness and fostering positive lasting change.

