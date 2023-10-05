B&T Alumni Staffer Teresa Russell Launches First Novel
Misfits Media, the parent company of B&T and Travel Weekly, recently hosted the launch of Teresa Russell’s first novel, A Bad Period, at an after-work soirée in its swanky offices in Surry Hills.
Although the book is Russell’s first novel, she spent a decade in the early 2000s as a freelance business writer for an HR magazine. She initially undertook research and wrote articles for B&T on the gender pay-gap and lack of diversity in senior creative positions in Australian advertising agencies, resulting in B&T taking a leadership role in driving industry-wide change through its Changing the Ratio conferences, starting in 2017. She’s also penned travel writing articles for Travel Weekly over the years, most recently to Kanchanaburi in Thailand in June.
Set in Sydney, the cheekily-named A Bad Period starts on Day 1 of Maggie’s period and goes for 28 days – and chapters. On page two, Maggie and the reader discover her husband is having an affair. Her world unravels over the next 28 days as she tries to navigate a series of calamities that affect her and those she loves. It’s a bad period, to say the least.
According to the blurb, ‘Maggie doesn’t have great work/life balance – hell, what full-time working mother of three does? Work needs extra attention and so do her kids. Her marriage needs CPR. Her tight group of best friends are usually there to lean on, but a life-threatening illness trumps her own marriage woes.’
‘I’ve had great feedback and online reviews about the book so far. I knew women would love it but I’ve been quite surprised that the men who’ve read it have really enjoyed it too’, says Russell, whose husband initially read the first page and then famously declared, ‘Well, clearly I’m not in your target market!’
‘When you’re writing a novel, you have to think about who you are writing for and I definitely wrote this for working mothers. I think we all know how messy and difficult love, relationships and parenting can get, especially when various aspects of our lives go off-script,’ Russell says. ‘I aimed to have an honest and sometimes funny take on how one woman tries to hold it all together during a bad period, and it seems to have hit a sweet spot among readers.’
Russell originally pursued the traditional publication route but ended up self-publishing on Amazon. The novel is available as both an eBook and a print-on-demand paperback. ‘I wanted my story out there and decided the Amazon route was the best way to go. With my corporate and small business marketing experience, I didn’t want to wait to be rejected by dozens of publishers before being eventually discovered. Commercial success may or may not eventuate, but that’s the case with traditional publishers too. And on the upside, as soon as A Bad Period was published and started to sell, I began plotting my next novel!’
Misfits Media is keen to support other writers and budding authors or illustrators in its ecosystem of partners who want to promote their books or other creative endeavours. Email us to have a chat.
Please login with linkedin to commentA Bad Period
Latest News
LSKD Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign With New Doco “We Rise”
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer amongst women in Australia. For the last 3 years, LSKD has been supporting the cause, raising almost $100,000 by donating 5 per cent of sales from their breast cancer range to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Following the release of the ‘Don’t Wait’ mental health documentary that […]
Wavemaker Adelaide Celebrate B&T Awards Shortlisting
Wavemaker’s Adelaide has been celebrating the agency’s shortlisting for the B&T Awards in spectacular fashion. The team took over a huge oOh!media billboard on the South Australian city’s Rundle Mall. The media agency’s Adelaide office was shortlisted in B&T‘s Queensland / New Zealand / Other States & Territories Agency category and the overall agency was shortlisted for […]
Atomic 212° & Chello Launch New Work For My Muscle Chef
Independent media agency Atomic 212° and independent creative agency Chello and My Muscle Chef have joined forces to launch their new “Red is the new Black” campaign. My Muscle Chef has launched a tray in its signature colour of red that brings serious new shelf-appeal and uniqueness to its product lines. The new campaign adds […]
Aussies Predicted To Fork Out $490M On Halloween
More than 5.3 million Australians will celebrate Halloween this year, with spending forecast to reach $490 million – up 14 per cent or $60 million on 2022. Research from Australian Retailers Association (ARA) in collaboration with Roy Morgan reveals the global tradition continues to gain traction down under with 300,000 more Australians this year planning […]
How Data Is Transforming Australia’s OOH Advertising Industry
In this guest post, Christopher Blok, director of partnerships at Unpacked by Flybuys, takes a look at the impact data is having on the out of home industry… the dynamic world of advertising, the out-of-home (OOH) industry in Australia has been quietly experiencing a digital revolution. With a keen eye on data-driven strategies, this once […]
Out Of Home Industry Reports Record Growth In Q3
The Out of Home (OOH) industry has today announced an increase of 14.6 per cent net media revenue for Q3 2023, reporting $283.3 million, up from $247.2 million for the same quarter in 2022. Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue accounts for 68.5 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, an increase over the recorded 57.9 […]
Huge Announces ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024’ in New Annual Issue
Huge today announces the publication of Huge Moves Volume 2, defining the most important moves in business for C-Suite readers, before they become the new normal. In its annual print issue, Huge reveals the ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024,’ a collection of original long-form magazine articles featuring exclusive, hi-profile interviews, original photography, and custom data analysis […]
Decision Close For Who Gives A Crap’s Media Account
No matter the outcome of who wins Who Gives A Crap's media account, B&T's certain the shit will hit the fan.
Coding Fingers Ready – It’s Best Of The Best Developers, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Sure, we may not have a clue what they actually do, but that's not stopping B&T celebrating adland's best developers.
Gravity Media & Supercars Media To Cover The Repco Bathurst 1000
There are three things that will glue B&T to the couch every time - the Bathurst race, severe hangovers & actual glue.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race Australia Is BACK
Was it Mike Sneesby or James Warburton moonwalking down the corridor this morning? Find out with these TV numbers.
Vodka Cruiser Launches New Streetwear Store
The VB stubbie and ALDI goon aside, would it be so bold as to call the Vodka Cruiser Australia's national drink?
Specsavers Audiology Launches New “Blah Blah” Platform
How of a sudden did hearing aids become cool? What next? Baldness? Halitosis? Eczema, even?
Meta Rolls Out Generative AI Features For Ad Creatives
Much like eating your veggies, there's no longer any excuse for not understanding generative AI following this news.
Blokes Fashion Brand yd. Launches OOH Campaign
When the invite says 'cocktail' but the budget says 'Victoria Bitter', there's always yd. to the rescue.
Venture Below The Surface With Penfolds New Oceanic Thematic
Penfolds is delving into the world of deep-sea exploration with the launch of its second global thematic – ‘Venture Beyond 2023’. This undiscovered territory opens a new world of playful experiences and immersive activations, designed to engage and ignite the imagination of luxury consumers around the world. Penfolds chief marketing officer, Kristy Keyte said: “We […]
Russian Journo Who Made World Headlines With Her ‘Stop The War’ Sign On Live TV Gets Eight Years In Prison
Once again, Russia doing its very best to live up to all the ugly stereotypes it gets from James Bond movies.
Brisbane Unites In Community Event To Support First Nations People Via Publicis
Brisbane’s diverse multicultural community will come together in solidarity with its First Nations people as part of a unique community event in Brisbane this Saturday, October 7. An initiative of not-for-profit Reconciliation Queensland, the event is receiving widespread support from across the city’s vibrant multicultural communities, along with support from organisations Queensland Community Alliance, Quandamooka […]
Canva Announces New AI Design Tools As It Announces $2.7b In Annual Revenue
Ever doubt your decision to work in adland over, say, tech? Canva is perfect for rubbing salt into the wound.
Radio Ratings: Kyle & Jackie O Take Back Breakfast Crown
Radio ratings often feel like a Sunday roast - same ingredients every time, just lamb replacing chicken as the winner.
Jason Alexander (AKA George Costanza) Resurrects Seinfeld’s Famous “Yada Yada” For Telco Firm
Confirm 90s nostalgia is back in a big way with this Seinfeld-inspired ad. That and Oasis threatening to reform.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Debuts New Spot For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
To celebrate the launch of the PlayStation 5 video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sony Interactive Entertainment is proud to debut its new cinematic spot for Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, will face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other […]
TikTok Unveils Its House Of Music Discovery As Part Of The SXSW Sydney
Get ready for TikTok’s For You Page to come to life as TikTok Australia announces its House of Music Discovery at the inaugural SXSW Sydney. Enter into a world of music discovery and rediscovery as TikTok Australia takes over the eccentric cultural hub, Pleasures Playhouse, on Wednesday, 18 October. TikTok’s House of Music Discovery will […]
Omnicom Promotes Alex Lubar To Global CEO Of DDB Worldwide
Alex Lubar named global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Here's hoping he knows his Australias from his Austrias.
Shift 20 Initiative Launches Campaign For People With Visual Disabilities Via Special
As part of the Shift 20 Initiative, Special and JCDecaux, unveiled an Out-of-Home braille campaign for AAMI, designed to empower individuals with low vision or blindness who read braille. The Shift 20 Initiative, which launched last week, is a coalition of leading brands together with the Dylan Alcott Foundation, focused on increasing disability representation, inclusion […]
A Vomiting Woman The Star Of These Sweet IKEA Spots
Like to rid yourself of annoying hangovers by 'driving the porcelain bus'? You'll empathise with these chunderous ads.
Lifeblood Partners With Olympian & Plasma Recipient Michael Klim For In-House Campaign
Here, we're talking the very important issue of plasma. That's blood, not a Samsung 60-inch widescreen.
All-Star Women Inspire At Marie Claire Power Talks
Marie Claire playing its powerful women card. That said, still playing its prohibitively expensive handbag card too.
QMS’ City Of Sydney Network Celebrates 1st Birthday
QMS' City Of Sydney Network celebrates 1st birthday. And if there's cake, B&T sure hasn't been on the end of any.
“A No Vote Means No Progress!” Clems Unveils Next Instalment For The Yes23 Campaign
Are you enjoying colleagues losing their mind over the Voice? Pour more fuel on the fire with this latest.
“Adland Has Defied The Doomsayers!” It’s 10 Questions With Omnicom Supremo Peter Horgan
B&T likes to think Peter Horgan is the canary in adland's coal mine. Not that he has the black lung, mind you.
Omnicom Media Group Australia Deepens Partnership With The T!LT Agency in Canberra
Omnicom Media Group Australia (OMGA) has announced today that it has deepened its strategic partnership with The T!LT Agency in Canberra. As part of this alliance, T!LT’s existing clients and team members will closely collaborate with the OMD Australia community, and have leverage to the breadth of capabilities across OMGA. The T!LT Agency was founded […]
B&T TV: Mindshare’s Maria Grivas On Losing, Keeping & Winning Clients
It's Mindshare's Maria Grivas' turn to take the all-knowing, all-probing polygraph test we prefer to call B&T TV.
Seven Reveals SXSW House And Speaker Line-up
Located in the heart of the SXSW Sydney precinct in Sydney’s Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour, Seven House will host a packed program of unmissable speakers, workshops and experiences set to ignite conversations and change the way the industry thinks about audience connection and content. From 16 to 20 October, the Seven House will invite advertisers, agencies and brands to experience […]
PubMatic’s Jason Barnes On Activate: “It’s Definitely Not A DSP”
Here, B&T's chatting with PubMatic's Jason Barnes. Well, more politely nodded when we weren't understanding stuff.
New WPP & Shopify Partnership Will Help Clients Scale Quickly
WPP has jumped into bed with Shopify. Metaphorically speaking that is, not in a "call me, I'm pregnant" kind of a way.