Brittany Higgins’ Fiancé David Sharaz Resigns From SCA Radio Job

David Sharaz, fiancé of former government staffer Brittany Higgins, has suddenly left his role at Southern Cross Austereo a fortnight after defamation action was taken against him by Liberal senator Linda Reynolds.

Sharaz’s departure was reportedly made official this morning, with yesterday being his last day. His resignation was conducted on mutual terms with SCA.

Sharaz had served as a breakfast newsreader from March 2021 to February last year before being moved upstairs into the business’ news operations department.

An SCA spokeswoman told The Australian’s Margin Call: “Mr Sharaz has resigned from his employment. SCA will not be providing further comment.”

Senator Reynolds hit Sharaz with a defamation complaint over two tweets he published in relation to Higgins’ in January and December last year. Reynolds’ lawyers are seeking an apology and damages over the tweets, which they said were “inaccurate and professionally damaging.”

The tweets alleged that Reynolds bullied Higgins, interfered with the police investigation into the alleged assault, and that she leaked privileged material concerning Higgins’ compensation claim.

SCA had been supportive of Sharaz during his fiancé’s highly public trial. The organisation gave him time off during the initial criminal case and the review ordered by former PM Scott Morrison.