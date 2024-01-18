British Journo Mike Dickson Dies While Covering The Australian Open

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Just ten days out from his 60th birthday, British tennis journalist Mike Dickson has passed away while in Melbourne covering The Australian Open.

Dickson’s passing was confirmed by his wife in a joint statement with their three children, Sam, Ruby and Joe. “We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open,” the family wrote.

“For 38 years, he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man, and we will miss him terribly”.

The Australian Open sent their thoughts and condolences to Dickson’s family in a statement on social media. “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Mike, our long-standing colleague and friend,” the post read.

The International Tennis Federation also reacted, saying it was deeply saddened by the news. “Mike has been at the heart of the tennis media landscape for decades and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family. RIP Mike Dickson,” they wrote.

Tributes for Dickson flew in from all over the world, with many reporting they were deeply shocked by the news.

“So sorry to hear this. Mike was a terrific journalist. RIP,” British broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote.

Egyptian sports journalist Reem Abulleil said she was struggling to find the right words in the aftermath of the news. “Mike was incredibly kind, a key member of the press room. Could always make us laugh, always a fun chat. Once, he told me he found a tennis player lost on the tube and ended up inviting him into his home. Thoughts are with his family”.

Dickson’s career with the Daily Mail began back in 1990. He initially covered cricket before moving over to tennis. A prolific writer, Dickson’s final story – on US Open champion Emma Raducanu – was published on the morning of his passing.




