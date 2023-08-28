Brisbane Media Agency TFM Digital Names Matthew Browne As Group Account Director

Independent media agency TFM Digital has appointed ex-S&J Media Group talent Matthew Browne as group account director.

Browne’s role at the Brisbane-based agency is to head up the client services team and will expand the agency’s client portfolio.

Browne said the move to agency is an exciting career step and is an opportunity to contribute to a growing business that is taking on the industry’s heavy-weights.

“I’m excited to join the TFM Digital team and continue to solidify the agency’s offering as the go-to, industry leader in franchise and multi-location marketing.”

TFM Digital Founder and managing firector Taylor Fielding said Browne’s appointment is a testament to the agency’s growth in the last 12 months and is a move to further strengthen the team.

“Matthew is experienced in traditional media across radio, TV and transit, and also brings a multicultural media insight. He has a strong track record of driving business growth, exceeding targets and managing high-performing teams so he is a real asset to TFM Digital, and his skillset, attitude, passion and unique industry experience is a fantastic combination,” he said.

Browne brings with him over 17 years of industry experience in traditional media sales across radio, television, OOH and digital, having worked at S&J Media Group, TRSN, Channel 7 & 9, TorchMedia, Adshel and EYE (now oOh!).

TFM Digital is an independent media agency working with businesses to build better connections with their audiences, and is a trusted and transparent media advisor with a strong focus on the franchise industry and multi-location sector.