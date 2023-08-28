Brisbane Media Agency TFM Digital Names Matthew Browne As Group Account Director

Brisbane Media Agency TFM Digital Names Matthew Browne As Group Account Director
Teagan West
By Teagan West
SHARE
THIS



Independent media agency TFM Digital has appointed ex-S&J Media Group talent Matthew Browne as group account director. 

Browne’s role at the Brisbane-based agency is to head up the client services team and will expand the agency’s client portfolio. 

Browne said the move to agency is an exciting career step and is an opportunity to contribute to a growing business that is taking on the industry’s heavy-weights. 

“I’m excited to join the TFM Digital team and continue to solidify the agency’s offering as the go-to, industry leader in franchise and multi-location marketing.” 

TFM Digital Founder and managing firector Taylor Fielding said Browne’s appointment is a testament to the agency’s growth in the last 12 months and is a move to further strengthen the team. 

“Matthew is experienced in traditional media across radio, TV and transit, and also brings a multicultural media insight. He has a strong track record of driving business growth, exceeding targets and managing high-performing teams so he is a real asset to TFM Digital, and his skillset, attitude, passion and unique industry experience is a fantastic combination,” he said. 

Browne brings with him over 17 years of industry experience in traditional media sales across radio, television, OOH and digital, having worked at S&J Media Group, TRSN, Channel 7 & 9, TorchMedia, Adshel and EYE (now oOh!). 

TFM Digital is an independent media agency working with businesses to build better connections with their audiences, and is a trusted and transparent media advisor with a strong focus on the franchise industry and multi-location sector.




Please login with linkedin to comment

TFM Digita

Latest News

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025
  • Technology

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025

Alex Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditorAccording to HypeAuditor data, Instagram’s influencer marketing sector will grow by $8.4bn over the next three years and reach $22.2bn by 2025. Despite the impact of economic uncertainties, which in turn resulted in a decrease in investments from Venture capital investments, startups in the creator economy pocketed $2.5 billion, last year.

The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program

The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 10th Australia intake of its Scholarship Program. This annual development program gives high-potential leadership talent from within marketing, media and advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow. The Scholarship Program, which enables scholars to access an enviable lineup of c-suite mentors and […]

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M
  • Media

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M

IVE Group Limited  has announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (FY23). The result was underpinned by strong organic growth coupled with a maiden contribution from Ovato, partially offset by materially higher input and finance costs. Organic revenue growth was broad-based and reflects the Group’s leading industry vertical positioning, tier-1 […]

EMBARGOED IMAGE CONTACT KRISTI MILLER SYD PIC DESK. The Gap. Mapoon community. Mum Lisa Tabulai with her son John Tabulai 3, during an afternoon walk. Picture: David Caird
  • Media

News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage

News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
  • Media

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches

TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]