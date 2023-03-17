Brisbane Broncos Appoints Indy Agency Archibald Williams, Launches New Brand Campaign

Brisbane Broncos Appoints Indy Agency Archibald Williams, Launches New Brand Campaign
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent brand agency, Archibald Williams, has been appointed as consultant to the Brisbane Broncos and launched a new brand campaign to show off the NRL team.

“The Heart of Brisbane” campaign will run through October across TV, digital, social, OOH and activations. The campaign is designed to reflect and remind locals of the Queensland club’s position at the heart of Brisbane.

The campaign is a ‘love letter’ to Brisbane, according to the agency. It was voiced by iiiCONIC, a Ghanian born, Brisbane-based Hip Hop artist.

Brendan Willenberg, executive creative director/creative partner at Archibald Williams said: “Archibald Williams has a long history of brilliant Rugby League creative and securing the Broncos as a client is an amazing opportunity to continue this run. The challenge received from the Broncos was both a strategic and creative one and we’re excited to develop this idea into other channels as the season progresses.”

Brisbane Broncos GM marketing, digital, and communications Michael Payten added

“The passion our supporter base has for our team and our city is undeniable and we are delighted with how this campaign has resonated and connected with all of Brisbane.

“The emotive response to the campaign has been wonderful and is at the heart of we wanted to achieve.”

Credits:

Agency Team:

  • Bram Williams:            Co-founder
  • Stuart Archibald:         Co-founder
  • Brendan Willenberg:    Executive Creative Director/Creative Partner
  • Chris D’Arbon:             Senior Art Director
  • Ross Cockrill:               Senior Copywriter
  • Stef Duhy:                    Senior Account Director
  • Natasha Polszynski:     Senior Account Manager
  • Jason Hilzinger:           Master of Craft
  • Isabella Chan:              Designer

Brisbane Broncos

  • Michael Payten: GM – Marketing, Digital and Communications
  • Shantelle Jackson – Marketing and Game Day Manager

ADK Creative

  • Alex Kirchner – Director

Cartel Management Australia

  • Akwesi Afoakwah (aka iiiCONIC) – voice artist
  • Christina Rinaldi – Owner, artist manger, and communications
  •    Anthony Agostino – Owner, artist manger, and marketing

Please login with linkedin to comment

archibald / williams

Latest News

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
  • Marketing

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched

A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
  • Media

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again

QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]

teenager boy sitting in his bedroom using cell phone
  • Technology

Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses

American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]

coal burned power plant chimneys; argb color spacesee other similar images:
  • Media

Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels

International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters. The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and […]

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023
  • Marketing

Financial Times Ranks Topham Guerin As 4th Fasting Growing Agency In APAC

Topham Guerin, an independent digital creative agency, has been named 4th fastest growing agency in APAC (64th in overall rankings) by the Financial Times. The ranking was based on the company's impressive growth of 818.5% between 2018 and 2021. This achievement cements Topham Guerin's position as a leading player in the advertising industry.

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]