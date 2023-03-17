Brisbane Broncos Appoints Indy Agency Archibald Williams, Launches New Brand Campaign

Independent brand agency, Archibald Williams, has been appointed as consultant to the Brisbane Broncos and launched a new brand campaign to show off the NRL team.

“The Heart of Brisbane” campaign will run through October across TV, digital, social, OOH and activations. The campaign is designed to reflect and remind locals of the Queensland club’s position at the heart of Brisbane.

The campaign is a ‘love letter’ to Brisbane, according to the agency. It was voiced by iiiCONIC, a Ghanian born, Brisbane-based Hip Hop artist.

Brendan Willenberg, executive creative director/creative partner at Archibald Williams said: “Archibald Williams has a long history of brilliant Rugby League creative and securing the Broncos as a client is an amazing opportunity to continue this run. The challenge received from the Broncos was both a strategic and creative one and we’re excited to develop this idea into other channels as the season progresses.”

Brisbane Broncos GM marketing, digital, and communications Michael Payten added

“The passion our supporter base has for our team and our city is undeniable and we are delighted with how this campaign has resonated and connected with all of Brisbane.

“The emotive response to the campaign has been wonderful and is at the heart of we wanted to achieve.”

Credits:

Agency Team:

Bram Williams: Co-founder

Stuart Archibald: Co-founder

Brendan Willenberg: Executive Creative Director/Creative Partner

Chris D’Arbon: Senior Art Director

Ross Cockrill: Senior Copywriter

Stef Duhy: Senior Account Director

Natasha Polszynski: Senior Account Manager

Jason Hilzinger: Master of Craft

Isabella Chan: Designer

Brisbane Broncos

Michael Payten: GM – Marketing, Digital and Communications

Shantelle Jackson – Marketing and Game Day Manager

ADK Creative

Alex Kirchner – Director

Cartel Management Australia

Akwesi Afoakwah (aka iiiCONIC) – voice artist

Christina Rinaldi – Owner, artist manger, and communications

Anthony Agostino – Owner, artist manger, and marketing