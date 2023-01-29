BRING Promotes Adam Ireland To MD

BRING agency, Universal Music for Brands today announced the promotion of Adam Ireland (lead image) to newly created position of managing director. Joining BRING in 2019, Ireland has been pivotal in evolving the agency’s strategic offering and driving significant growth during the pandemic and beyond.

Under his leadership the agency accelerated a new market for brands seeking cultural relevance through music, working in partnership with BRING’s unique data, creative capabilities and talent access. During his time as general manager, BRING has delivered award-winning campaigns with global recognition at Clios, The LIA’s and The Webbys and locally with B&T and AWARD. In 2021, BRING won ‘Artist Services Business Of The Year’ by The Music Network.

Ireland developed the vision for the inaugural BRING Artist & Brand Summit which took place in June 2022 as part of Vivid Sydney. The event united industry leaders to focus on the future of music marketing and brought together brands, artists, marketers, and cultural champions for a new kind of industry experience. Brands and artists collaborated for thought-leadership panels, deep-dives into some of the biggest music campaigns of the year as well as a unique networking evening with international and local talent.

Sean Warner, president of Universal Music Australia and New Zealand commented; “The agency is growing and driving tremendous value for artists and brand partners, so it brings me great pleasure to announce this promotion. Adam has been the lynchpin of the agency in a new era of marketing and I was fortuante to see this first hand at the Inaguaral BRING Artist & Brand Summit at Vivid last year. Under his leadership the agency continues to explore strategic and innovative ways to work with artists across all aspects of music.”

Recently, BRING has welcomed a host of new clients pushing the boundaries of non-traditional marketing, including ‘breaking up’ iconic twin musicians, The Veronicas for Vodka Cruiser, building the first-ever deconstructed festival for American Express and highlighting iconic locations via various campaigns for Destination NSW.

Demonstrating their position as the specialist music agency of choice by Australian marketers, other brands that have partnered with BRING include Four’N Twenty, Nintendo, Bacardi, BWS, KIA, 2K Games, Genesis, Lego, McDonalds, Spotify, EA Games, Oppo, V Energy, Moet Hennessy, KFC, Tinder, Coca Cola (U.S.) and more.

Ireland commented: “The DNA of any brand can be expressed in music and artists continue to embrace collaborative opportunities, so when you have brilliant creatives operating in that environment, they thrive, and our brand partners reap those benefits.

“Culture is created around us every day at Universal Music Australia – it’s literally our core business. It’s wonderful to see our clients continually surpass what they thought was possible and I’m thrilled that BRING has been able to successfully showcase so many brand campaigns leaning into music as the passion-point.”

BRING and UMA have championed team diversity and flexibility with Ireland supporting 4-day weeks for working mums, and interstate, and international working arrangements for team members. He undertakes a volunteer position in the “UMA Leadership Skills Taskforce” to discover, mentor and accelerate future leaders in the business.