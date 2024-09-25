Brian Cox Takes On Workplace Mental Health With New ASICS Campaign

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, ASICS has enlisted actor Brian Cox to deliver a warning to the world to get away from their desks and move for their mental health in a powerful Public Service Announcement (PSA).

ASICS’ global State of Mind study, involving 26,000 participants, including a nationally representative sample size from Australia, revealed a strong connection

between sedentary behaviour and mental wellbeing with State of Mind scores declining the longer individuals remain inactive (Australians who are sedentary

for 10 to 12 hours a day reported a significantly lower State of Mind score of 45/100 versus those who were sedentary for only 4 to 6 hours a day 63/100).

Further research into desk-based working found that after just two hours of continuous desk work State of Mind scores begin to drop and stress levels rise.

After four hours of uninterrupted desk time, workers’ stress levels increased significantly by 18%. However, a new Desk Break experiment shows that just 15 minutes of movement can help to reverse the effects.

The Desk Break experiment, overseen by Dr Brendon Stubbs from King’s College London, found that when office workers added just 15 minutes of movement into their working day, their mental state improved by 22.5% with participants’ overall State of Mind scores increasing from 62/100 to 76/100. The experiment showed that taking a daily Desk Break for just one week lowered stress levels by 14.7%, boosted productivity by 33.2% and improved focus by 28.6%. Participants reported feeling 33.3% more relaxed and 28.6% more calm and resilient. 79.2% of participants said they would be more loyal to their employers if offered regular movement breaks.

In the PSA, Brian Cox plays the role of the world’s scariest boss to highlight the silent threat to our mental health—the desk we work at every day. The PSA calls on office workers to reject so-called wellbeing perks, such as free fruit and “Wellness Wednesdays“. Instead, the PSA calls on office workers to put their mental health first by taking a Desk Break, a short movement break, during work hours.

Actor Brian Cox, acclaimed for his fearsome role in HBO’s Succession, said: “I’ve played some pretty intimidating characters in my time but who would have thought a desk could be scarier? It’s great to see ASICS try and do something about this and encourage people to support their mental health through exercise. As I say in the film, run, jump, roller skate. I don’t care. Just move for your mind.”

Across the world, ASICS is encouraging its office-based employees to move for their mental health by taking regular movement breaks.

Tara Haubert, ASICS Oceania’s General Manager of People and Culture said: “At ASICS Oceania, the support office team is encouraged to maximise its ongoing Moments That Matter policy, allowing team members to manage their time, priorities and outcomes in a way that suits their individual needs and those of the team around them. Some opt for longer lunch breaks, earlier or later starts, or split ‘shifts’ to ensure they incorporate movement into their working days. Whether opting for a free lunch-time personal training session, game of ping-pong, run club, or team yoga session, the ASICS team are encouraged to move in a way that feels best for them, ensuring they feel the mental benefits in both their personal and professional lives.”

Office workers can exercise their right to move their minds by proposing a Desk Break as part of their company’s working day. On World Mental Health Day, 10 October 2024, ASICS is inviting office workers to join the #DeskBreak movement and feel the mental benefits. Office workers who are able to take a 15-minute Desk Break are encouraged to share an image of their empty desk, with images shared raising funds for mental health charities around the world.