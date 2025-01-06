Brazillian Soccer Sidelines Transformed Into Interactive Shopping Experience

In an exciting fusion of sports and e-commerce designed to kick off the holiday shopping season, Brazil’s Itaú Bank teamed up with Africa Creative to launch “Touchboard Discounts,” a dynamic campaign that transformed traditional soccer field advertising boards into an interactive shopping experience during a crucial Brasileirão match between Botafogo and Palmeiras.

The program ran during Black Friday week on November 26. Africa Creative converted standard field-side advertising boards into dynamic shopping opportunities promoting the Itaú Shop, the bank’s online marketplace within its banking app.

Each time the ball made contact with these specially equipped boards during the match, real-time discount coupons were instantly released to fans, who were offered special prices on products ranging from official team jerseys to consumer electronics.

“Africa Creative’s DNA is grounded in building connections between brands and consumers in original ways,” said Rapha Borges, executive creative director, Africa Creative. “We sought to inspire spectators to embrace Itaú Bank as a fellow fan and to view the Itaú Shop as the best place to make their holiday purchases. The campaign reinforced how creativity and technology can turn even a ball out of play into a genuine opportunity for engagement and exchange among consumers.”

The campaign’s success was immediate and measurable, reaching 20 million customers and generating R$2.27 million in sales within just one hour on Itaú Shop. Perhaps most significantly, the initiative drove a 400 per cent increase in first-time marketplace users, marking a transformative moment in digital banking and e-commerce integration.

The initiative offered discounts on a wide range of products, including official Botafogo and Palmeiras jerseys, video game controllers, TVs, air fryers, headphones, and sneakers, making high-demand items more accessible to fans through the Itaú Shop platform.

“We wanted to show that creativity doesn’t have to follow the ball — instead, we can use the ball beyond the field and create new games wherever it goes,” said Renato Broggin, Africa Creative Co-COO. “By turning every out-of-bounds moment into a chance for deeper interaction, Africa Creative and Itaú Bank transformed a match into a play for the consumer.”