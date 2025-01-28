Brands Should Tap Into Overlooked Australia-Based Chinese Audiences, Urges POLARIS+ CEO Jessica Yue

Australia is in the midst of a demographic shift as migrants from across Asia arrive on our shores in greater numbers than ever. Chinese Australians are finding a life down under particularly enticing, and now make up 5.5 per cent of the population, the same as Adelaide. Needless to say, this is an important and growing consumer base that marketers need to be aware of. On this Chinese Lunar New Year, we spoke to Jessica Yue, POLARIS+ CEO, to understand what brands and agencies can do to talk to these valuable consumers.

Yue founded POLARIS+, a full-service agency, in 2016. Today, the company connects with more than half a million Chinese audiences based in Australia across multiple social media platforms including WeChat (the do-it-all messaging, payments and social media app), REDnote (is like TikTok) and Douyin (is Chinese TikTok). The agency has managed hundreds of activations to help brands engage Chinese influencers. Its work was recognised at the 2023 Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards.

With offices based in Sydney, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, the agency taps into the multicultural experience that is at the core of Chinese audiences in Australia.

The Scale Of The Chinese Market In The Australian Media Landscape

When asked about the scale of the Chinese market in the Australian media landscape, Yue had the perfect analogy.

“Imagine stepping into a huge concert and realising that one in every 20 people share something in common: they are of Chinese ancestry. This isn’t just a scenario, but a snapshot of Australia today, where 1.4 million Chinese Australians make up 5.5 per cent of the total population, similar to the entire population of Adelaide. In this concert crowd, the musical preferences are as diverse as the people,” she said.

“Many of them, especially those born in China like myself, are not tuning into the latest pop hits that dominate Australian charts. Instead, our phones play a different tune, and we are connected to WeChat, RedNote and Douyin, the Chinese sibling of TikTok”.

RedNote has certainly made headlines since the announcement that TikTok will be banned in the US, with TikTok ‘refugees’ flocking to this other app. But RedNote has been home to Chinese influencers with huge social sway long before non-Chinese audiences found out about it.

“These apps aren’t just about staying connected to trends but maintaining ties to our culture and weaving elements of our heritage into our Australian lives. Now consider the average Australian experience, where watching Married at First Sight or following the latest footy games presents a stark contrast in media consumption between Aussie and Chinese consumers”.

Because of the difference in media consumption between these audiences, brands must naturally engage differently with each of them.

Building Trust & Tapping Into Overlooked Potential

Yue’s crucial insight for brands and marketers is that if they overlook the Chinese community in Australia, they risk missing out on engaging with an audience that is not only large but also exceptionally influential and valuable. To ignore them is to overlook potential growth and connections.

“Chinese buyers are loyal and open-minded. They are open to trying new brands and will keep buying from them if their trust is gained. In China, it’s not about who knows you but who trusts you, so it’s really important for brands to engage Chinese audiences by building trust with them,” Yue added.

This is why endorsements are especially important for Chinese audiences. Influencers help to build engagement through word-of-mouth for campaigns and new products.

“Chinese audiences have significant buying power and social influence in Australia. Many Chinese influencers reach huge audiences quickly”.

“These audiences appreciate when brands send out emails on days like Chinese New Year or mid-autumn festival, for instance, or release campaigns on those days to celebrate. These days are a perfect opportunity to build engagement and relationships with your audience,” she said.

POLARIS+ has worked with Estee Lauder on Chinese New Year limited offers and hosted an event for Guerlain which saw Chinese influencers promoting a Chinese New Year gift box. The agency also helped doughnut brand Krispy Kreme spread the word about its Chinese New Year-themed range of holed treats to buy in Australia.

In addition, Johnnie Walker worked with POLARIS+ to promote its Lunar New Year range.

Multicultural Translations

A barrier to engagement for many Chinese audiences is English proficiency. But Yue stresses that brands hoping to connect with Chinese audiences cannot rely solely on translating per se; they must be attentive to cultural nuances and sensitivities.

“Serious, long-term commitment is essential for connecting with these communities. There are so many translations that misfire and end up offending. POLARIS invests in the Chinese community with our native speakers to ensure that we know our community,” Yue said.

A tailored approach and cultural awareness are essential to build engagement.

“Tapping into the Chinese market is like visiting a friend’s house. It’s not just about translating your content, which often misses cultural nuances and the little things that matter. Picking where to tell your story is also important. For instance, a platform like RedNote is perfect for visuals, whereas WeChat is better for sharing long-form content”, Yue said.

The Future Of Chinese Social Media Platforms

In the future, POLARIS+ hopes to continue connecting Chinese audiences with international and Australian brands on Chinese social media platforms. But the agency also hopes to engage Australian and other communities on these Chinese social media apps.

“I understand TikTok has faced lots of challenges recently, and it is quite a sensitive political issue. However, it is undeniable that Chinese apps have a huge role to play in spreading the word for brands looking to tap into the Chinese community. It has played an excellent role in lots of our campaigns,” Yue said.

“So many Australian TikTok influencers are moving to RedNote. We are already seeing a fascinating shift in this media landscape”.

Celebrating Cultural Diversity In Australia

“At POLARIS, we invite Australian brands to learn and foster connections with Chinese audiences. We host and sponsor major Chinese festivals and gatherings where we share our market insights and research. This commitment sets higher standards for the Australian media landscape more generally”.

“A lot of these initiatives also aid Chinese migrants in integrating into the Australian media landscape”.

Seeing as 5.5 per cent of Australia’s population is of Chinese heritage, this community represents a huge part of Australia’s cultural landscape. Media is an important part of culture, and reflecting this diversity helps to improve people’s sense of belonging and their place within a country.

In this sense, Yue hopes that brands see Chinese audiences not just as a distinct community separate from the rest of Australia, but as deeply interconnected with it and essential to building its media landscape.