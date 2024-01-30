Brands say “I Do” To Married At First Sight

Brands are continuing to fall in love with Australia’s favourite social experiment, Married at First Sight, with some of the country’s most well-known companies headlining the major new sponsors for the 11th season which began last night on Channel 9 and 9Now.

As MAFS continues to captivate the nation, with last night’s premiere attracting a national reach of nearly 2.5 million viewers, brands are choosing to kick the new year off with high impact creative sponsorships throughout the series.

With a total of 10 new sponsors for this year’s season, brands are tapping into the power of MAFS to connect with more Australians than any other television program, resulting in high levels of consumer engagement.

Uber will promote their Uber One campaign, with integration including Uber Ride and Uber Eats throughout the season, while HBF – working with Nine’s creative solution division Powered Studios – will launch an integrated TVC featuring the HBF quokkas sneaking into a MAFS Commitment Ceremony.

With MAFS providing new opportunities for brand integration, online store Snaffle will amplify its ‘strut’ tagline by sponsoring Viewer Polls that appear as participants strut into Dinner Parties, as well as a social series featuring the best ‘struts’ of the week.

Snooze, Chemist Warehouse and Cocobella will have key billboard placement, while Chery is the official car supplier; Simon Curwood Jewellers is the official ring supplier/jeweller and Shark Beauty Australia will supply their FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System.

In 2024, MAFS will bring a fresh take on the series with one of the most diverse cast of brides and grooms, a more age diverse mix including our oldest ever participant, and a same sex couple. Together, these loveable, relatable, everyday couples will bare their souls in the name of love.

Returning sponsors include KFC, which is in its 8th year of sponsoring MAFS, alongside Nestle and Stan.

“It is fantastic to again see so many brands align with MAFS and further extend their sponsorships through wonderfully clever, bespoke TVC’s which will feature within the series. This heeds the vast amount of brand studies conducted by Gemba for our valued partners that ‘TVC’s tailored to align with a sponsorship deliver higher levels of engagement and brand recall,” said Sarah Stewart, Powered director of content partnerships and client experience.