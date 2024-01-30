Brands say “I Do” To Married At First Sight

Brands say “I Do” To Married At First Sight
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Brands are continuing to fall in love with Australia’s favourite social experiment, Married at First Sight, with some of the country’s most well-known companies headlining the major new sponsors for the 11th season which began last night on Channel 9 and 9Now.

As MAFS continues to captivate the nation, with last night’s premiere attracting a national reach of nearly 2.5 million viewers, brands are choosing to kick the new year off with high impact creative sponsorships throughout the series.

With a total of 10 new sponsors for this year’s season, brands are tapping into the power of MAFS to connect with more Australians than any other television program, resulting in high levels of consumer engagement.

Uber will promote their Uber One campaign, with integration including Uber Ride and Uber Eats throughout the season, while HBF – working with Nine’s creative solution division Powered Studios – will launch an integrated TVC featuring the HBF quokkas sneaking into a MAFS Commitment Ceremony.

With MAFS providing new opportunities for brand integration, online store Snaffle will amplify its ‘strut’ tagline by sponsoring Viewer Polls that appear as participants strut into Dinner Parties, as well as a social series featuring the best ‘struts’ of the week.

Snooze, Chemist Warehouse and Cocobella will have key billboard placement, while Chery is the official car supplier; Simon Curwood Jewellers is the official ring supplier/jeweller and Shark Beauty Australia will supply their FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System.

In 2024, MAFS will bring a fresh take on the series with one of the most diverse cast of brides and grooms, a more age diverse mix including our oldest ever participant, and a same sex couple. Together, these loveable, relatable, everyday couples will bare their souls in the name of love.

Returning sponsors include KFC, which is in its 8th year of sponsoring MAFS, alongside Nestle and Stan.

“It is fantastic to again see so many brands align with MAFS and further extend their sponsorships through wonderfully clever, bespoke TVC’s which will feature within the series. This heeds the vast amount of brand studies conducted by Gemba for our valued partners that ‘TVC’s tailored to align with a sponsorship deliver higher levels of engagement and brand recall,” said Sarah Stewart, Powered director of content partnerships and client experience.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Chanenl Nine Married at First Sight

Latest News

Aussies Prioritise Wellness Over Ambition For 2024 According To Latest Amex Trendex
  • Marketing

Aussies Prioritise Wellness Over Ambition For 2024 According To Latest Amex Trendex

American Express’ global Trendex reveals Australians are prioritising wellness over ambition as they set their 2024 goals. Being healthier (69 per cent), having a better quality of life (64 per cent) and improving their mental health (57 per cent) all rank as more important than being productive (34 per cent) or successful in their career […]

CBA Research: Small & Medium Businesses Considering Investments For Growth In 2024
  • Marketing

CBA Research: Small & Medium Businesses Considering Investments For Growth In 2024

SMEs are innovating and investing to respond to market challenges, with many planning to prioritise marketing or create new products and services, while also focusing on staff training and development, according to new research released by CBA today. The research, conducted in partnership with YouGov, is being released alongside CBA data which showed a positive […]

Accenture Announces New Leadership In New Zealand Aoteoroa
  • Advertising

Accenture Announces New Leadership In New Zealand Aoteoroa

Accenture has appointed Justin Mowday as country managing director for New Zealand, effective March 1, 2024.  Justin will join Accenture’s ANZ Executive Committee. Justin first joined the company in 2021 to lead Accenture Song in New Zealand, the tech-powered creative arm of Accenture. Since then, he has successfully grown Song’s NZ business, established the award-winning […]

Taboola Re-Signs To IMAA
  • Advertising

Taboola Re-Signs To IMAA

Taboola has announced it has renewed its partnership with the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), re-signing as an official media partner for 2024. Lead Image: Krystyna Bokowsky – director, advertising account management The IMAA, the national industry association representing independent media agencies, has continued to expand since its establishment in 2020. It now has […]

Avid Collective Expands Commercial Leadership As Native Content Offering Grows Rapidly
  • Advertising

Avid Collective Expands Commercial Leadership As Native Content Offering Grows Rapidly

Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announced two additions to its commercial leadership as the company’s offering grows rapidly following the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. Lead Image: Ezechiel Ritchie, Luke Spano, Rob Ewing and Leah Stalker. Leah Stalker has been appointed as head of direct advertising partnerships and Rob Ewing has […]

TV Ratings: Welcome To The Brave New World
  • TV Ratings

TV Ratings: Welcome To The Brave New World

The race was on to see who'd come first - VOZ numbers or the second coming of Christ. VOZ proving a deserved favourite.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine