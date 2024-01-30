Brands say “I Do” To Married At First Sight
Brands are continuing to fall in love with Australia’s favourite social experiment, Married at First Sight, with some of the country’s most well-known companies headlining the major new sponsors for the 11th season which began last night on Channel 9 and 9Now.
As MAFS continues to captivate the nation, with last night’s premiere attracting a national reach of nearly 2.5 million viewers, brands are choosing to kick the new year off with high impact creative sponsorships throughout the series.
With a total of 10 new sponsors for this year’s season, brands are tapping into the power of MAFS to connect with more Australians than any other television program, resulting in high levels of consumer engagement.
Uber will promote their Uber One campaign, with integration including Uber Ride and Uber Eats throughout the season, while HBF – working with Nine’s creative solution division Powered Studios – will launch an integrated TVC featuring the HBF quokkas sneaking into a MAFS Commitment Ceremony.
With MAFS providing new opportunities for brand integration, online store Snaffle will amplify its ‘strut’ tagline by sponsoring Viewer Polls that appear as participants strut into Dinner Parties, as well as a social series featuring the best ‘struts’ of the week.
Snooze, Chemist Warehouse and Cocobella will have key billboard placement, while Chery is the official car supplier; Simon Curwood Jewellers is the official ring supplier/jeweller and Shark Beauty Australia will supply their FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System.
In 2024, MAFS will bring a fresh take on the series with one of the most diverse cast of brides and grooms, a more age diverse mix including our oldest ever participant, and a same sex couple. Together, these loveable, relatable, everyday couples will bare their souls in the name of love.
Returning sponsors include KFC, which is in its 8th year of sponsoring MAFS, alongside Nestle and Stan.
“It is fantastic to again see so many brands align with MAFS and further extend their sponsorships through wonderfully clever, bespoke TVC’s which will feature within the series. This heeds the vast amount of brand studies conducted by Gemba for our valued partners that ‘TVC’s tailored to align with a sponsorship deliver higher levels of engagement and brand recall,” said Sarah Stewart, Powered director of content partnerships and client experience.
Please login with linkedin to commentChanenl Nine Married at First Sight
Latest News
KIA Marketing Chief Dean Norbiato: There Is No Better Sponsorship Than The Australian Open
B&T's chatting with KIA CMO Dean Norbiato. Sadly, we didn't get around to asking any tricky Bernard Tomic questions.
Robert Irwin Ditches The Khaki, Dancing His Way Into Hilarious New I’m A Celebrity Ad
B&T's all for honouring Steve Irwin's memory, but his son turning into a cookie cutter replica is a dash worrying.
Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Outguns Idol & Survivor As Networks Roll Out Their 2024 Heavy Hitters
After six weeks of non-stop cricket, tennis & beer drinking, TV fans were right to feel somewhat lost last night.
Victorian MP Launches Attack On Nine After Images Of Her Were Edited To Make Her Breasts Appear Larger
Victorian pollie fumes amid allegations Nine altered her breasts. B&T does warn you have to look long and hard.
Young Lions Competitions Launch Live Masterclass
Are you the next David Droga of Aussie advertising? Entering Cannes Young Lions is the only way to validate your claims.
Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Partners With Ferrari F1 Team
Do you like to phone an ex at 2am to clarify some comments from 2019? Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is not for you.
Aussies Prioritise Wellness Over Ambition For 2024 According To Latest Amex Trendex
American Express’ global Trendex reveals Australians are prioritising wellness over ambition as they set their 2024 goals. Being healthier (69 per cent), having a better quality of life (64 per cent) and improving their mental health (57 per cent) all rank as more important than being productive (34 per cent) or successful in their career […]
“Makes A Complete Mockery Of Woman!” Rip Curl’s Trans Stand Infuriates Surf Community
You could've written a whole marketing textbook on 2023's Bud Light disaster. And this could be its updated compendium.
Paramatta Eels Lose $1.25 Million In Sponsorship After Paramatta City Council Slashes Investment
Yes, we've entered that sport dead space between the end of the tennis & the start of the footy. So enjoy this treat.
Enero Nabs M&C’s Nikki Harrison As The Group’s Head of People & Culture
Work for Enero? Planning on putting your racy Kendall Jenner 2024 calendar up in the office? Time to meet your new HR.
Advertising In A Connected World: 2024 Predictions From Samsung Ads’ Alex Spurzem
It's 2024 predictions from Samsung Ads' Alex Spurzem. And in bad news for Penrith fans, he's ruled out a four-peat.
Carnival Encourages Aussies To Opt For 100% Holiday On Their Holiday Via Today the Brave
Carnival Cruises unveils latest campaign that stop short of encouraging swingers to go on Richard Branson's new ship.
Crisis Inside Hockey Australia As Kookaburras Unable To Secure Major Corporate Sponsor
Hockey is the great enigma of Australian sport. We seem to be very good at it, but you never see anyone ever playing it.
X-Rated AI-Generated Taylor Swift Images Force Microsoft, X Into Changes
B&T very much doubts Taylor Swift has an over 40s dad fanbase. But could this be about to change things?
Is The Party Over? Havas Study Finds 47% Of Aussie Gen Zs Prefer To Stay In On The Weekend
In exciting news for public vomiting and urination, study finds Gen Zs now prefer to stay home of a weekend.
Auto-Play Ads With Sound Tops List Of Most Annoying Types Of Online Advertising
A study into the most annoying types of ads is in. And, strangely, not one mention of a single meerkat.
Forbes Australia Appoints Stephanie Antonis As Commercial Engagement Director
Why does B&T feel there'd be no skylarking, no acting the goat in the Forbes Australia office?
CBA Research: Small & Medium Businesses Considering Investments For Growth In 2024
SMEs are innovating and investing to respond to market challenges, with many planning to prioritise marketing or create new products and services, while also focusing on staff training and development, according to new research released by CBA today. The research, conducted in partnership with YouGov, is being released alongside CBA data which showed a positive […]
Accenture Announces New Leadership In New Zealand Aoteoroa
Accenture has appointed Justin Mowday as country managing director for New Zealand, effective March 1, 2024. Justin will join Accenture’s ANZ Executive Committee. Justin first joined the company in 2021 to lead Accenture Song in New Zealand, the tech-powered creative arm of Accenture. Since then, he has successfully grown Song’s NZ business, established the award-winning […]
IMAA Announces Record Number Of Media Partners For 2024
Further proof Aussie indies are having their time in the sun. Expect a retaliatory strike from the holdcos anytime soon.
Gravity Media Australia’s Production Centre Announced As Production Base For New Sky News Project: The Jury
Australian News Channel (operator of Sky News Australia) and Gravity Media Australia has confirmed Gravity Media’s Production Centre in Sydney as the hub for the complete television production for Sky News Australia’s new weekly programme: The Jury. The Jury, hosted by Sky News Australia Presenter Danica De Giorgio (lead image), is a new series filmed […]
Innocean Nabs Kathryn Furnari From PHD Media
Innocean bolstering its media capabilities with new recruit. And let's not forget its staff touch team capabilities too.
Taboola Re-Signs To IMAA
Taboola has announced it has renewed its partnership with the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), re-signing as an official media partner for 2024. Lead Image: Krystyna Bokowsky – director, advertising account management The IMAA, the national industry association representing independent media agencies, has continued to expand since its establishment in 2020. It now has […]
Victoria Bitter Elevates Hard Earned Thirsts In New Campaign Via The Monkeys
The Monkeys head straight to the VB playbook for latest campaign - sweaty men, catchy jingle, absolutely no women.
Avid Collective Expands Commercial Leadership As Native Content Offering Grows Rapidly
Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announced two additions to its commercial leadership as the company’s offering grows rapidly following the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. Lead Image: Ezechiel Ritchie, Luke Spano, Rob Ewing and Leah Stalker. Leah Stalker has been appointed as head of direct advertising partnerships and Rob Ewing has […]
“I’ve Ugly Cried, I’ve Laughed Until I Almost Puked”: Grant Denyer Talks To B&T On The Relaunch Of Deal Or No Deal Tonight!
B&T's chatting with TV icon Grant Denyer. He even signed our shirt, despite us not even asking.
TV Ratings: Welcome To The Brave New World
The race was on to see who'd come first - VOZ numbers or the second coming of Christ. VOZ proving a deserved favourite.
Angelina Farry Appointed IAB New Zealand CEO
It's rare industry news from across The Ditch. Nothing new to add on who invented the pavlova, however.
Kaimera Nabs Brett Camilleri From GroupM
GroupM's Brett Camilleri jumps ship to indie agency Kaimera. The farewell speech said to be short but juicy.
Google Brings Conversational AI Experience To Google Ads
Struggling for smalltalk around the watercooler? This conversational AI piece may be the conversation starter you need.
TikTok Young Lions Workshops Are Open Now! Register To Get Ahead Of The Competition!
Registrations for the TikTok Young Lions Workshops are now open with no restrictions on apron or beret wearing.
ESPN & Stephen A. Smith Tackle ‘Super Bowl Fever’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII
In exciting news for lazy trade media journalists, the Super Bowl countdown is on & the stories are writing themselves.
Publicis Unveils Its Global AI Strategy
Be warned, this includes an hour-long tutorial video. On the upside, it's hosted by adorable Frenchman, Arthur Sadoun.
Kansas City Chiefs Head To The Superbowl As Impacts Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Partnership Is Revealed
It's further proof that Taylor Swift has the Midas touch at the moment. Not that it extends to more Australian shows.
“Business In The Front, Party In The Back!” The Mullet Celebrated In Witty Work For Kawasaki
The mullet - the only hairstyle that won't get you laid, but will have total strangers buy you a beer.
Apple Releases Epic 15-Minute Shot On iPhone Film For Chinese New Year
Apple continuing with its "shot on iPhone" campaign, which oddly looks nothing at all like the blurry rubbish you shoot.