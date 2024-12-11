Bottled Victory: Trump Launches Fragrance Line With A Little Unwitting Help From Jill Biden

Just when you thought US politics couldn’t get any stranger, President-elect Donald Trump has launched a line of colognes and perfumes cheekily named Fight, Fight, Fight. Unveiled at the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the fragrance line aims to capture the aroma of victory, resilience, and—one can only assume—hair spray and fake tan.

The fragrance collection, available for the bargain price of $199 a bottle, claims to embody “strength, success, and confidence.” The men’s cologne features “rich, robust notes,” while the women’s perfume boasts “delicate florals and a burst of citrus”.

For those looking to stretch their dollars, Trump is offering a buy one get one 50 per cent off deal.

The real star of the collection, however, is the packaging. Each bottle features Trump’s image alongside his now-famous raised fist, a nod to the July assassination attempt that left him with an injured ear. Nothing says “romantic holiday gift” quite like a near-death experience.

But the fragrances themselves are only half the story. In true Trump fashion, the promotional campaign has already gone viral for all the wrong reasons, thanks to a now-infamous photo of Trump smiling next to none other than First Lady Jill Biden.

The promotional image, shared by Trump on Truth Social, shows Jill Biden appearing surprisingly cordial as she smiles at Trump during the high-profile Notre Dame event. Trump, never one to let a good photo-op go to waste, captioned it: “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist.”

“Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING,” he added.

While Trump’s supporters celebrated the tagline as “marketing genius,” critics were left scratching their heads.

The Notre Dame reopening was a star-studded affair, featuring world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prince William. Trump, naturally, positioned himself front and centre. Notably absent from the event was President Joe Biden, who cited a “scheduling conflict.” (Translation: He really didn’t want to sit next to Trump.)

Despite the critics, the fragrance line is off to a strong start, with two scents already sold out. Whether this is due to genuine demand or overenthusiastic Trump fans bulk-buying for their MAGA-themed Christmas stockings remains to be seen.

Jill Biden has yet to comment on her accidental cameo in Trump’s marketing campaign, but with Fight, Fight, Fight flying off the shelves, one thing’s clear: Trump’s brand remains as polarising—and pungent—as ever.