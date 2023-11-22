Boomtown’s Brian Gallagher On Advertising To Regional Australia: “Why Don’t I Deserve To Be Advertised To?”

Boomtown’s Brian Gallagher On Advertising To Regional Australia: “Why Don’t I Deserve To Be Advertised To?”
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



In a world where advertising is decided by data, impressions and attention, it would make sense to start here when arguing the absurdity of our industry’s metro-centric view of advertising.

Yet, whilst the numbers do indeed tell a story about just how important it is to advertise to regional Australia, it is Boomtown Chair’s Brian Gallagher’s own personal experience in ad land which best tells the tale.

Most in the industry will be familiar with Gallagher’s recent career moves – he spent 8 years as chief sales officer at radio giant SCA before stepping down in August this year. He has been chairperson of Boomtown since 2019 and is also a board member of AusCycling.

However, it was early on in his career that his passion for regional advertising was ignited.

Growing up in Maitland, a city just outside of Newcastle, Gallagher said he got a shock when he arrived in Sydney as a rep for NBN Television only to find that, essentially, no one in ad land cared about regional.

“I’m cruising into the advertising agencies to talk about campaigns and I couldn’t believe it. I could not believe it. People said to me: ‘regionals? Not on the schedule”.

AAMI_Outdoor Rest

Gallagher was indignant: “but I use that product, why don’t I deserve to be advertised to?” he said at the time.

Thankfully, it is a bias he vowed to set straight.

He has gone on to become one of the industry’s biggest regional flag-flyers – “I could bore you to tears with the amount of successful conversations I’ve had with brand management about changing their attitude to regional” he says.

Big Business For Brands

And the data is indeed a powerful tool in challenging this misconceptions – a total of 9.6 million Aussies live in regional Australia and it makes up a third of the advertising market’s size in terms of market cap.

Brands that do opt to advertise to regional Australians stand to make big gains – last year Telstra-owned budget mobile phone company Belong won B&T’s Best Regional Media Campaign at the B&T Awards after it used regional advertising to increase uplift in 5 out of 8 of its target markets.

As a result, it has now pledged to spend 30 per cent of its budget on regional campaigns.

This year, Boomtown revealed a fresh campaign – Uncapped and Untapped – that focused on reaching the brands themselves rather than just the agencies.

The campaign features the thoughts of an impressive roster of CMOs including Suncorp’s Mim Haysom, Arnott’s Jenni Dill and Flight Centre’s Clinton Hearne. It showcases their own innovative approaches to reaching the regional markets.

“It’s really talking about the benefit to the advertiser as opposed to the benefit to the media platform,” Gallagher says of the campaign.

“It’s bringing attention to the fact that if you haven’t previously been investing in regional audiences, you’ve probably been missing a few customers.”

It is important for vendors to reach the brands themselves, and not just the agencies, Gallagher adds.

“In advertising agencies people have got a lot of agendas, a lot of things to do, a lot of work to get through, and a lot of different vendors chasing them for their time,” he says.

“I have found that it’s very effective to advocate to the agency buyer from both sides of the fence.”

“It never ever hurts to have the advertising clients themselves aware and vocal about the value of your platform to the business,” Gallagher finishes.

You can find out more about Untapped and Uncapped HERE. 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Boomtown Brian Gallagher

Latest News

Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday
  • Campaigns

Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday

Amazon Australia is teaming up with much-loved Australian comedian and presenter, Tanya Hennessy, who has taken up a new role in service of time poor Aussie shoppers as ‘Tanya from Accounts’. Hennessy has ditched her day job and donned her finest business attire, and in the guise of ‘Tanya from Accounts’, will be on hand […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Saatchi & Saatchi Delivers #FindGary Campaign For Vodafone
  • Campaigns

Saatchi & Saatchi Delivers #FindGary Campaign For Vodafone

Vodafone has unveiled a new brand campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi that celebrates the notion that when you need to move fast, do it with Vodafone. Over the last three years Vodafone has revolutionised its mobile network, more than tripling its 5G coverage – which means customers enjoy a faster, bigger and more reliable network […]

Social Media Manager Tops List Of “Lazy Girl Jobs”, As Media Roles Dominate Top 10
  • Media

Social Media Manager Tops List Of “Lazy Girl Jobs”, As Media Roles Dominate Top 10

If COVID gave us anything (conspiracy theories aside), it put renewed focused on our working lives, delivering new terms to the lexicon such as WFH, the great resignation, quiet quitting and lazy girl jobs. The later (also known as ‘snail girl’) was coined by American social media commentator Gabrielle Judge who claimed it wasn’t to […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Former OMD Chief People Officer Martin Cowie Sets Out On His Own With New Coaching Business
  • Advertising

Former OMD Chief People Officer Martin Cowie Sets Out On His Own With New Coaching Business

Martin Cowie, OMD’s former chief people officer for more than a decade, has departed the Omnicom agency to set out on his own with consultancy Cowie Coaching. Cowie Coaching will offer clients a slice of Cowie’s significant experience, training them to become better leaders, managers and, ultimately, people. With more than 30 years of experience […]

Special Unveils Giant-Sized Activation For Coopers
  • Media

Special Unveils Giant-Sized Activation For Coopers

Coopers is ushering in a celebration of ‘locality’, with the launch of a new multi-touchpoint campaign from Special Australia. Coopers, the last locally owned and operated big-beer brand in the country, announced the findings to celebrate ‘Local, Everywhere’, a campaign set to mark the brand’s place as the local beer of Australia. Because although Coopers […]

Katherine Davison Named Editor Of WHO
  • Media

Katherine Davison Named Editor Of WHO

Are Media has announced the appointment of Katherine Davison as editor of WHO, the country’s most trusted celebrity news and entertainment brand. Davison joins WHO on Monday 27 November from the Seven Network’s 7NEWS.com.au, where she has been Managing Editor, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Commercial Editorial since September 2021. Davison started at 7NEWS.com.au in 2019 as […]

Laura Popa Joins 72andSunny As Head Of Brand
  • Advertising

Laura Popa Joins 72andSunny As Head Of Brand

Laura Popa (lead image) has joined the 72andSunny team as head of brand, working alongside the leadership team to grow and lead the agency and run the account service and project management teams. Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ, said: “As a people first business, Laura’s philosophy around galvanising teams, building culture and partnering with clients […]

From Barbie To Taylor Swift: These Were The Top 6 Cultural Moments That Shaped 2023
  • Media

From Barbie To Taylor Swift: These Were The Top 6 Cultural Moments That Shaped 2023

2023 has been a massive year with huge shifts in the cultural landscape that have had a flow-on effect on the advertising and media landscape. Warning: this article discusses rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and murder. The Me Too movement. Elon Musk buying Twitter. The Death of Princess Diana. September 11th 2001. These massive cultural […]

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award
  • Marketing

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award

Claxon has won the 2023 QLD State Championship award and achieved the number 28 on the overall prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards last week. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognises, profiles and celebrates Australia’s fastest-growing tech companies. Now in its 23rd year, it ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based […]

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running
  • Media

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running

News.com.au has been named Australia’s number one digital news brand for the 10th consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for October 2023. With the largest audience in the News category in Australia, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.706 million, up 7.6 per cent month-on-month. With a margin of 896,000 ahead of the […]

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global
  • Media

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global

Gravity Media and SX Global have confirmed a broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories. Gravity Media Australia will provide sixteen camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screen production of the World […]

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.
  • Campaigns

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.

WiredCo. and Pizza Hut have announced the winner of a nationwide search to find an artist to create the official artwork on Pizza Hut Racing’s Camaro Supercar. Grace Lewis, a 10-year-old primary school student, won the prize and will see her artwork adorn the Camaro at debut in the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship on […]

The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires
  • Marketing

The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires

Independent full sensory experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has strengthened its South-East Asia (SEA) team with the addition of three new hires, including a Project Director and two Project Managers. Lead Image: Left to Right: Deon Tan, Tam Xu, Victor Darmawan, Nicole Pow Based in The CWK’s recently opened Singapore hub, newly […]