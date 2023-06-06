Bohemia Wins Ryman Healthcare’s Media

Bohemia, part of the M&C Saatchi Group, has been appointed to the media account for retirement living provider Ryman Healthcare, its third new business win since the start of the year.

Bohemia has secured the media account following a competitive pitch process.

Ryman Healthcare is a leading retirement village provider in Victoria  offering independent living, assisted living and comprehensive care for older people. Ryman Healthcare currently has seven villages across the state, with another seven in the planning and construction phase.

Under Bohemia’s remit, the agency will manage media strategy, planning and buying across all channels for Ryman, as the company continues to rapidly expand its portfolio.

The win comes on the back of Bohemia’s recent brand refresh and positioning, with its new focus on creating handcrafted, memorable media resonating with clients, including its two other recent new business wins, Australian Retirement Trust and Schneider Electric.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ryman Healthcare on their growth journey in Victoria. Ryman believes the measure of a full life is one that gets richer with age, with communities that challenge what we think about ageing. From a communications perspective, older audiences are often forgotten and are taken for granted as ‘we will reach them anyway’,” Bohemia CEO Paul Hutchison (lead image) said.

“The team at Bohemia are excited to handcraft memorable media for this fascinating, rich and diverse audience and grateful that Ryman Healthcare has trusted us to be their partner at this exciting time.

“With three substantial client wins in the past couple of months, we’re really starting to see momentum building for Bohemia’s new positioning.”

Ryman Healthcare general manager, marketing, Jade Lindrea-Jones, said: “Our story of care and kindness is now four decades old and is incredibly precious to us as a company. We were looking for someone who not only understood our story, but who we could trust to tell it with the passion and authenticity it deserves.

“Bohemia totally connected with us, and have the strategic ability to share it with our audiences in new, unique and engaging ways.”

