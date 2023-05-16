Body Positivity Isn’t Just For Women! More Underwear Brands Featuring Inclusive Male Models

For years there has rightfully been a lot of attention on female models and unrealistic body standards, however, less attention has been paid to male models.

Thankfully, things are changing and more brands including Bonds and Myer are now featuring a wider diversity of male underwear models.

Back in 2022, department store Myer was slammed after featuring body-inclusive female models but neglecting to include more diverse male models.

One Tweeter posted an image of all the diverse female models next to the male models (all of which have six packs) and said “When you get the body positivity message half right”.

When you get the body positivity message half right pic.twitter.com/MDxQu9hyw6 — oliyoung@aus.social (@oliyoung) May 16, 2022

Thankfully, the store has since learned its lesson and now features a wider range of male models.

In one recent ad, they feature a model of larger build in Tommy Hilfiger underwear.

And they are not the only ones!

Clothing brand Bonds, which also has a non-binary underwear range, now has a wider range of male models.

In one ad they feature two men, one of which has tattoos and doesn’t have the traditional six-pack.

Things have come a long way since THAT David Beckham ad!