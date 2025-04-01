Marketing

Blusher & Warner Music Australia Partner With Mecca Max To Present Max Vol. Tubing Mascara

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Pop trio Blusher and Warner Music Australia have announced they are partnering with MECCA MAX to present Max Vol. Tubing Mascara – a smudge-free, high-impact voluming tubing mascara.

This follows the recent release of their single “Racer” which takes centre-stage along with the girls in the campaign which will run across YouTube, META and TikTok beginning today.

Born to perform, Max Vol. Tubing Mascara turns up the volume on fluttery, defined lashes. Main gig or supporting act, the buildable tubing formula is smudge-free, flake-free, and provides instant high-impact lashes with an innovative triangular brush that takes volume to the next level. Coat once for serious drama or keep building to dial it up to the MAX!

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring together MECCA MAX and Blusher in this exciting brand partnership. Mecca’s bold and innovative approach to beauty perfectly aligns with Blusher’s fresh, dynamic energy, making this a natural and powerful collaboration. We can’t wait to see how this partnership inspires fans across music and beauty,” said Adrian Wauchope – SVP commercial Australasia at Warner Music Australia.

“We are pinching ourselves as we are incredibly excited to partner with a female-founded, Aussie makeup brand that’s all about bold self-expression and experimentation with colour. ‘Racer’ is a song about being the main character of your own life, your own stunt person and it feels so fitting for MECCA MAX. The Max Vol. Tubing Mascara is such a game changer for us and lasts through all our sweat and tears on stage,” said Band member Jade Ingvarson-Favretto.

TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

