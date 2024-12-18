Bluey Leaps From Backyard To Big Screen: Disney Unleashes A Paw-Some Adventure

Disney and BBC Studios have officially announced that Bluey, the loveable Blue Heeler who has stolen hearts around the globe, is heading to the big screen.

The Emmy and BAFTA-winning series, which has been 2024’s No. 1 streaming series, will make its theatrical debut in 2027 under Disney’s iconic banner.

Written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the film promises to deliver the charm, wit, and tear-jerking family moments that made the hit animated series a worldwide sensation.

Produced by Ludo Studio in partnership with BBC Studios and Disney, this milestone marks the first-ever feature-length adventure for Bluey, Bingo, and the whole Heeler family.

Brumm, who explored longer storytelling formats in Bluey Season 3’s The Sign, said: “I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together”.

“Bluey has become a global phenomenon… We are so proud to bring the magic of Bluey to the big screen.” And with Disney magic in tow, you can bet this cinematic adventure will be nothing short of extraordinary,” said Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Bluey without its all-star Aussie vocal talent. Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack will reprise their roles as Chilli and Bandit Heeler (arguably the coolest parents on TV), alongside music from the show’s beloved composer Joff Bush.

While we count down the days until Bluey’s 2027 debut, here’s the best part: after its global theatrical release, the movie will stream exclusively on Disney+ before heading to its Aussie roots on ABC Kids and iview.

From backyard adventures to the big screen, Bluey continues to prove that a little imagination, heaps of love, and a little blue dog are all you need to unite families worldwide. Mark your calendars, folks—cinemas are about to get a whole lot bluer!