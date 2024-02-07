Bluey Bounds Into Bunnings Warehouse Stores Across Australia

Bluey fever has taken control at Bunnings with a real-life Hammerbarn transformation across six Aussie stores this month.

Inspired by the popular season two episode “Hammerbarn”, the animated series Bluey will take over the exterior signage of six Bunnings stores around Australia and one store in New Zealand with a Hammerbarn rebrand this month. The rebrand also extends to trolleys that will feature the Hammerbarn logo.

The episode takes inspiration from Bunnings Keperra in Queensland and sees the Heeler family visit their local hardware store to get a pizza oven and end up with a trolley full of other items, which Bluey and Bingo use to make their own mini homes, complete with garden gnome ‘husbands’.

Fans across the country will get a first-hand experience of Hammerbarn and have the chance to take part in free Bluey-themed kids D.I.Y workshops every weekend in February. Customers are recommended to book their spot online with a new workshop theme running each weekend.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on exclusive Bluey products available in-store, including garden gnomes featured in the Hammerbarn episode, pet toys and accessories, craft kits, and limited-edition Hammerbarn branded merchandise.

Bunnings’ chief customer officer, Ryan Baker, said the one-of-a-kind transformation is a chance for families to experience the joy of Bluey and Hammerbarn, featuring all the Bunnings elements customers know and love. “We’re excited to be working with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio to bring Hammerbarn to life in stores across the country”.

“Our team across Australia have had kids and parents referring to Bunnings as Hammerbarn ever since the episode aired, so making this a reality in our stores for customers is really special,” Baker said.

“For those who can’t make it to a rebranded Hammerbarn store, there will still be plenty of Bluey-themed fun at Bunnings stores nationally, including colouring walls, scavenger hunts and free kids D.I.Y. workshops every weekend”.

“Bluey is so relatable because it’s all about growing up as a kid in Australia and going to Bunnings, a.k.a Hammerbarn, on the weekend is one of those quintessential Aussie experiences we all love. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited to see this iconic Bluey and Bunnings collaboration come together on such a grand scale, giving Aussie and Kiwi fans the world-first chance to experience Hammerbarn for real life, including exclusive and very collectable merch like Bluey and Bingo’s much-loved garden gnomes that feature in the episode,” said BBC Studios director of brands and licensing ANZ, Kate O’Connor.

Bunnings will host children’s charity Make-A-Wish behind the barbeque at over 30 stores on opening weekend, including the seven transformed stores, raising funds to make life-changing wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

Created by Joe Brumm, Bluey is produced by Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family. The series was recently announced as the #2 most streamed series in the US last year.