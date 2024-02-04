Australian Content Dominates International Streaming: Bluey Takes Number 2 Spot In USA

Bluey has dominated international streaming numbers with the Australian kids animated series taking the number two spot in the US for 2023.

Nielsen have released their 2023 Top 10 Acquired Streaming Programs in the United States, with Bluey coming in at number two behind legal drama, Suits.

Unlike the many live-action shows that were affected by the writers and actors strikes of 2023, an abundance of animation series were not, including Bluey and Cocomelon. Engagement with Bluey, which doubled its viewing time from 2022 to 43.9 billion viewing minutes, was strong enough for it to overtake Cocomelon, which was the top program for kids in 2021 and 2022.

Beloved by fans of all ages all around the world, Bluey is jointly commissioned by the ABC and BBC Studios. The series was created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. The series streams to U.S and global audiences across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney +.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to see Bluey jump to the #2 spot overall” BBC studios said in a post to LinkedIn.

The Nielsen stats reveal that American’s streamed 21 million years worth of content over the last year, a 21% increase on the year prior. Compared with 2022, however, the writer and actor strikes in Hollywood meant that audiences had significantly less new content to binge throughout much of 2023.

“Looking to the year ahead, industry sentiment suggests that, even with the Hollywood strikes behind us, audiences will continue to see less new content than we saw in 2022—the likely high water mark for scripted programming,” Nielsen said in a press release revealing the results.