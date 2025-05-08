AdvertisingNewsletter

Birra Morreti Brews Best Beer Ad In Five Years, According To System1

Birra Morreti’s new ‘Chairs’ creative has earned an exceptional 5.4 Star Rating with Creative Effectiveness Platform System1, making it the highest-scoring beer advert in half a decade and the second-best beer ad ever tested.

System1’s Star Rating predicts long-term brand growth and is calculated by measuring emotional response to each ad, with a score of 5.0 or above considered “exceptional”. The average score for beer and cider commercials is 2.7 Stars, while ‘Chairs’ comes second in the beer & cider category only to Heineken’s 2020 James-Bond themed advert (5.6 Stars).

Along with achieving a 5.4 Star Rating, the creative also earned an exceptional 1.43 Spike Rating. Spike Rating indicates an advert’s power to grow short-term sales, with any score above 1.38 considered exceptional. Beer and cider commercials receive an average Spike Rating of 1.17. Furthermore, the average beer or cider advert has a neutrality level of 48 per cent, while Birra Moretti’s creative was just 35 per cent – reflecting its strong emotional appeal.

The creative, which shows a throng of villagers racing to catch the last drops of the evening sun, effectively combines humour and joyous scenes to evoke happiness, the emotion most strongly associated with long-term brand building.

“Beer and cider advertising is a category deeply rooted in tradition and heritage, which tends to stick to the status quo. Unfortunately, this leaves modern beer ads tasting a little stale. Birra Moretti’s ‘Chairs’ however is a refreshing blend of familiarity and creativity, and cleverly taps into our love of storytelling,” said Jon Evans, chief customer officer at System1.

“Beer and cider campaigns have traditionally struggled to pack an emotional punch, but we’re beginning to see a renaissance – particularly in the UK, with a shift in focus to more story-led narratives. Other recent successful examples include Poretti’s ‘Welcome to the Lake’ (4.6 Stars) and Thatchers’ ‘Perfection in Every Drop’ (5.0 Stars)”.

