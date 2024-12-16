MediaNewsletter

Binge & Tiktok Throwback With TikTok Top Trends Of 2024

TikTok Awards Winners

Throwback time! BINGE and TikTok have teamed up for a special show called TikTok Top Trends of 2024 which is packed with the biggest trends, unforgettable laughs, and iconic moments that kept Australians glued to their phones in 2024.

From viral crazes to heartwarming highlights, this show celebrates the moments that had the nation talking. TikTok Top Trends of 2024 premieres on BINGE today from 5.00pm AEDT onwards, before livestreaming on TikTok on 24 December 2024.

Hosted by Australian comedy legend Jimmy Rees, TikTok Top Trends of 2024 brings the chaos, creativity, and charm of TikTok to your living room. From Neil the Seal to the biggest moments in sport, this countdown celebrates the trends that had us all hitting ‘share’, while proving once again that Aussies are the real MVPs of TikTok.

TikTok Top Trends of 2024 features exclusive interviews with the creators behind viral videos, appearances from TikTok royalty, and jaw-dropping surprises from some of the biggest names in the game. Look out for special guests, including Jojo Siwa, Kennedy Cherrington, Oliver Mills, Tom & Kell Reese, Maddy Macrae, Ashlee Day, and Maddy Spencer.

“This year has been an exciting showcase of how the stories on BINGE spark conversations and connect with audiences in unique and culturally relevant ways. TikTok has become a hub of chatter about our shows, and partnering with them has allowed us to lean right into these buzz-worthy moments. TikTok TV is the next step in our incredible partnership, blending the best of long-form storytelling with the immediacy and creativity of TikTok’s short-form content. We’re thrilled to bring this show to life for our subscribers—and it’s just the beginning of what’s to come,” said Fiona King, marketing director, BINGE.

“Top TikTok creators entertain and inspire Australia every day, sharing glimpses of their lives, making us laugh, showcasing their music, cooking, fashion, sports, and even offering insightful education. This exciting new TV show takes a look back at the most unforgettable moments of 2024 on TikTok, spotlighting the top creators who made them happen. Being able to share the magic of TikTok with the Binge audience is really exciting. Get the popcorn ready!” said Simon Bates, country head of content ANZ, TikTok.

TIKTOK TV PREMIERE DATES:

BINGE (also available on FOX8 and Arena): Today – 16 December 2024 from 5.00pm AEDT
Livestreaming on TikTok: 24 December 2024

So, grab your mates and get ready to scroll back in time – TikTok Top Trends of 2024 is bringing the trends to your big screen.

