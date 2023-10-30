Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors 

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Why are your competitors outranking you? According to Bigdatr, the secret often lies in keywords. Effective messaging taps into consumer intent and market trends. 

Mastering keywords allows you to craft advertising creatives that resonate with your target market, maximise ROI, and outperform your competitors. 

Australia’s economic shifts, from post-COVID stimulus to current high inflation and interest rates, have intensified challenges in advertising. For marketers, these economic trends signal a pressing need to adapt and refine strategies to make every marketing dollar work harder. The challenge in hyper-competitive markets is the lack of comprehensive insights into competitor advertising strategies, like how brands target their audience and the messaging they use to appeal to niche customer segments. 

Central to this fast-paced landscape is the power of keywords, which can reveal a lot about consumer intent. To create compelling creatives, a Keyword and Content Search capability is necessary to react quickly to competitor’s promotions and messaging. Whether creatives include “affordable” or “luxury,” each keyword gives you a clue into what market segment brands are targeting. This feature is integrated into the Bigdatr suite of competitor intelligence tools, helping marketing professionals research the right keywords to expand into profitable customer segments, whilst knowing what competitor promotions and offerings are out in market. 

Amid the economic challenges highlighted by a 0.6% year-on-year decline in household spending on discretionary items earlier this year—the lowest growth rate since July 2021, as reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics— Bigdatr saw a trend in variations of ‘savings’ weaved into telco and energy advertising, using this keyword to connect with consumers looking to save most of their money with bundled deals, seasonal promotions and $0 upfront costs-with payment plans. This messaging encourages spending under the guise of saving money and, customers who feel they’ve gotten a great deal are also more likely to remain loyal customers and refer others. 

As consumer interest in sustainability skyrockets, EV ownership has evolved into a holistic lifestyle choice. Marketers using Bigdatr have picked up on this trend, noting that the term ‘EV’ is buzzing well beyond the auto sector and recently in headlines as the High Court rules against Victoria’s EV tax. Expanding their search into financial advertising, institutions like Allianz Insurance stand out, targeting EV enthusiasts by offering specialised coverage for scenarios like charging accessory and battery fire damage. This move indicates a proactive approach to meet the growing consumer awareness and potential apprehensions in the EV landscape. 

A big trendsetter in marketing, Apple’s creatives ripple across the global market, making it an effective benchmark for competitors. When marketers search for ‘iPhone’ in Bigdatr’s Advertising Creative, they are looking for insights into what successful branding and effective messaging looks like. Nearly 2 weeks after its launch, iPhone 15 messaging included ‘compare models’, guiding consumers to make independent decisions while maintaining a customer-centric approach. 

Understanding the broader landscape of consumer interests allows you to anticipate market shifts and adapt your messaging accordingly. This multi-industry keyword tracking not only keeps your brand agile but also cultivates a more comprehensive marketer skillset. As the holiday season approaches, observe how advertising morphs with fluctuating consumer interests and which adjacent markets are reacting quickly. 




