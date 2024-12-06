Technology

Bigdatr Launches Digital Advertising Coverage In New Zealand

Melbourne-based Bigdatr has expanded its digital advertising coverage to New Zealand.

Bigdatr delivers near real-time creative insights, powerful search capabilities and proactive competitor analysis.

Available today, Bigdatr’s New Zealand market coverage offers businesses the opportunity to monitor digital advertising creatives with unprecedented detail. This expansion comes as the digital advertising landscape becomes increasingly saturated, and companies face the challenge of gaining a comprehensive view of their competitors.

This expansion gives marketing professionals the ability to track and analyse how competitors are positioning their brands across digital channels like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more.

Beyond just exploring creative trends across Digital Display, Social, and Video media channels, users can effortlessly search and analyse competitor promotions, pricing strategies, and brand messaging in near real-time.

Cultural Understanding in Marketing Strategies

Here’s how Bigdatr said that its “advanced competitor tools” help ad agencies, C-suite marketers, and local businesses make sense of the New Zealand market:

Keyword Monitoring and Alerts: The power of Bigdatr’s creative database and Ad Content Search is designed to help teams proactively curate strategies that stand out against competitor offers in market. Using specific keywords to identify and set tracking alerts, teams can monitor messaging from global brands targeted for Kiwi audiences, or simply track competitor brand’s overall digital ad presence in near real-time.

Advanced Machine Learning Insights: Powered by sophisticated machine learning models, the platform surfaces key advertising data from Bigdatr’s growing creative database, which adds over 150,000 new creatives daily. Equipped with the latest insights, teams have the data they need for smarter decision-making.

Seamless Market Switching: Effortlessly switch between the Australian and New Zealand markets to gain a broader understanding of how global companies are targeting the APAC region. This feature allows marketers to compare and contrast strategies across borders, providing a more comprehensive view of regional advertising trends.

