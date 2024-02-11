BigAds Welcomes Steven Di Grazia To Victorian Sales Team

BigAds has announced the appointment of Steven Di Grazia (lead image), a seasoned professional with a remarkable track record in revenue generation and brand marketing, as the newest member of its Victorian sales team.

Di Grazia brings a wealth of experience, having previously excelled at Nine Entertainment & REA, earning multiple awards for his outstanding sales leadership. His recent return to Melbourne follows five successful years at Research Gate in Berlin, where he effectively managed a team of 10 sales professionals.

“We are delighted to welcome someone of Steven’s caliber to BigAds, especially as we launch Buddy Decarbonise in the local markets. Steven’s extensive background reflects a solid foundation in the industry, making him a valuable asset to any ad tech company,” a BigAds spokesperson said.

Di Grazia added, “I’m really excited about the opportunity with BigAds. The first time I saw Buddy Decarbonise, I instantly recognised its powerful potential for brands and agencies. It’s also a pleasure to reunite with some of my ex-REA colleagues, with whom I had a great connection.”