Big W Thinks Outside The Box In Campaign Spruiking Its Well-Fitting Clothes

BIG W has launched a new campaign, embracing out-of-the-box creative and strategic partnerships, to show off its overhauled basics clothing range following an 18-month journey of extensive customer, industry and quality research.

The revamp will launch with new creative developed by M&C Saatchi, featuring unique visuals that contrast poorly fitting clothes with BIG W’s basics well-fitting options on billboards across the country, accompanied by a tongue in cheek slogan “BIG W basics actually fit, unlike…”.

These billboards, along with BIG W’s first-ever content creator partnership with TikTok, embrace a humorous take on the challenge of things not fitting quite right, encouraging Aussies to head in store and try out one of BIG W’s new and improved basics.

BIG W’s director of marketing, Vanessa Rowed said “As one of Australia’s most trusted brands we are continuously listening to Aussie families ensuring we are doing all we can as a retailer to meet their needs. Rather than shying away from the pain points our customers are experiencing when it comes to clothes we have chosen to face them head-on.”

“To celebrate that commitment we wanted to showcase that finding your fit or style doesn’t have to be difficult. Extending on the creative narrative we are also excited to have partnered with like-minded media group Mamamia, with the aim to provide honest, relatable and helpful content for Australian women in particular.”

M&C Saatchi ECD, Scott Dettrick commented “BIG W has gone back to the drawing board with its new range of basics clothing, with a focus on fit, and this campaign underscores that commitment. From the provocative outdoor to the candid content partnership with Mamamia, this is not just about fashion – it’s about the real struggle of finding clothes that fit and how empowering clothes that fit well can be.”

The strategic collaboration between BIG W and leading media group Mamamia sees the brand integrated into the popular podcast network and the creation of a captivating social video series, ‘Dressing Room Dilemmas’. Both are set to explore the challenges many women face when shopping for clothes and how BIG W’s new range of basics addresses these common concerns, empowering women to feel confident in their choices.

The four-episode podcast, ‘Nothing to Wear’ with Leigh Campbell, will be available on all audio platforms from 4 September and the video series featured across BIG W and Mamamia platforms and social profiles from 2nd September.

The new direction represents a bold step forward for the brand by listening to feedback of its customers, embracing diverse body types and championing the importance of feeling good in your clothes.