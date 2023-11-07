Big W Brings The Innocence Of Christmas To Life In New Work From M&C Saatchi

BIG W has announced the launch of its new Christmas campaign – “There’s A Little Something for Everyone” – brought to life through the eyes of a young girl named Tilly on a quest to find the perfect present for her imaginary friend.

Capturing the joy of thoughtful giving this festive season, the 45-second film produced by M&C Saatchi follows Tilly and the affectionately named Mr Boo, an imaginary ghost, as she deliberates over the perfect Christmas present for him.

Tilly encounters the same indecisiveness we all experience when it comes to gift-giving, but after a day spent playing and getting messy, Tilly has a lightbulb moment. The film then flashes forward to Christmas day, and in a sweet exchange, she gives Mr Boo the gift he needs most.

The heartfelt campaign invites Aussies to look outside the obvious this Christmas and stretch their gifting list further than imagined, reminding us that the perfect gift isn’t always big and expensive, but personal and thoughtful.

From toys, tech, books, beauty, homewares and more for the whole family, there’s a little something for everyone in the aisles at BIG W this Christmas.

“For kids, Christmas is a time of imagination and wonder. While imaginary friends might be an outlier on parents’ Christmas shopping lists this year, when you look beyond the typical gifting aisles you’ll find there’s a perfect little gift for everyone. We hope this cute, simple story of a five year old girl trying to choose the perfect gift for her imaginary ghost friend, an unlikely Christmas character, will get people thinking differently about Christmas gifts this year,” said Brendan Donnelly, creative director at M&C Saatchi.

“BIG W is here to help families find affordable and meaningful Christmas gifts right across our store. The thoughtful gift is often more appreciated and as Aussies look to bring joy to their loved ones this festive season, we’re inviting people to look beyond the obvious gift. No matter who is on your list or what your budget is this year, BIG W has a gift in every aisle this Christmas, and every gift has the perfect recipient,” said Vanessa Rowed, marketing director at BIG W.

BIG W’s Christmas campaign will roll out across TV, cinema, OOH, Radio, OLV, Digital Display, in-store, social, PR, influencer marketing and owned channels.

