Big W Brings The Innocence Of Christmas To Life In New Work From M&C Saatchi

Big W Brings The Innocence Of Christmas To Life In New Work From M&C Saatchi
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



BIG W has announced the launch of its new Christmas campaign – “There’s A Little Something for Everyone” – brought to life through the eyes of a young girl named Tilly on a quest to find the perfect present for her imaginary friend.

Capturing the joy of thoughtful giving this festive season, the 45-second film produced by M&C Saatchi follows Tilly and the affectionately named Mr Boo, an imaginary ghost, as she deliberates over the perfect Christmas present for him.

Tilly encounters the same indecisiveness we all experience when it comes to gift-giving, but after a day spent playing and getting messy, Tilly has a lightbulb moment. The film then flashes forward to Christmas day, and in a sweet exchange, she gives Mr Boo the gift he needs most.

The heartfelt campaign invites Aussies to look outside the obvious this Christmas and stretch their gifting list further than imagined, reminding us that the perfect gift isn’t always big and expensive, but personal and thoughtful.

From toys, tech, books, beauty, homewares and more for the whole family, there’s a little something for everyone in the aisles at BIG W this Christmas.

“For kids, Christmas is a time of imagination and wonder. While imaginary friends might be an outlier on parents’ Christmas shopping lists this year, when you look beyond the typical gifting aisles you’ll find there’s a perfect little gift for everyone. We hope this cute, simple story of a five year old girl trying to choose the perfect gift for her imaginary ghost friend, an unlikely Christmas character, will get people thinking differently about Christmas gifts this year,” said Brendan Donnelly, creative director at M&C Saatchi.

“BIG W is here to help families find affordable and meaningful Christmas gifts right across our store. The thoughtful gift is often more appreciated and as Aussies look to bring joy to their loved ones this festive season, we’re inviting people to look beyond the obvious gift. No matter who is on your list or what your budget is this year, BIG W has a gift in every aisle this Christmas, and every gift has the perfect recipient,” said Vanessa Rowed, marketing director at BIG W.

BIG W’s Christmas campaign will roll out across TV, cinema, OOH, Radio, OLV, Digital Display, in-store, social, PR, influencer marketing and owned channels.

CREDITS:

Client: BIG W

  • Director of Marketing – Vanessa Rowed
  • Head of Marketing – Claire West
  • Senior Marketing Manager – Stephanie Denman
  • Marketing Manager – Claudine Laycock
  • Assistant Marketing Manager – Aimee Carroll

Creative Agency: M&C Saatchi Sydney

  • CCO – Cam Blackley
  • Creative Director –  Brendan Donnelly
  • Senior Copywriter – Nicole Conway
  • Senior Art Director – Tim Batterham
  • Group Strategy Director – Vanessa Graham
  • Strategy Director – Sarah Pont
  • Senior Strategist – Amy Grant
  • Head of  Broadcast – Loren August
  • Lead Print Producer – Greg Hyslop
  • Group Head – Ben Greenslade
  • Senior Account Director – Adelaide Hinton
  • Senior Account Manager – Dorian Lagarrigue

PR Agency: Havas Red

Media Agency: Carat, Woolies X




Please login with linkedin to comment

Big W M&C Saatchi

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: Melbourne Cup Wins Ratings Without A Fight
  • Media

Tuesday TV Ratings: Melbourne Cup Wins Ratings Without A Fight

The race itself may have been heated but the ratings win was without a fight (get it?), with the famous horse race bringing in a peak of 1,110,000 viewers. This was up on last year when a peak audience of 1.053 million signed up to watch the proceedings, however it was down on 2021 when […]

Urban List Expands Into Episodic Content
  • Media

Urban List Expands Into Episodic Content

Lifestyle publisher, Urban List, has launched Urban List Originals, signalling their move into episodic content with the reveal of two, multichannel series — BEST OF and CULTURE CURVE. The first episodes of both series dropped on November 1, with stories told across editorial, video, social and feature formats, threaded with new, interactive technologies to enhance […]

Successful Boomtown Campaign Expands Belong Regional Marketing Plans
  • Advertising

Successful Boomtown Campaign Expands Belong Regional Marketing Plans

Mobile and internet service provider, Belong, has used the strong results from its first-ever Boomtown campaign as the catalyst to make regional advertising part of its ongoing marketing plans. The campaign, which won B&T’s Best Regional Media Campaign last year, significantly boosted brand awareness and market share, prompting Belong to invest 30 per cent of […]

Initiative Bolsters Planning Offering With Promotions
  • Marketing

Initiative Bolsters Planning Offering With Promotions

Initiative has bolstered its planning offering, promoting Ryan Haeusler to the newly created role of national head of communications design and Emma Greenhalgh to Sydney head of communications design. Lead Image: L-R – Ryan Haeusler, Chris Colter, Emma Greenhalgh Chris Colter, chief strategy & product officer, said he couldn’t be prouder to recognise the talents […]

Claxon CSO Promoted To Newly Created General Manager Role
  • Marketing

Claxon CSO Promoted To Newly Created General Manager Role

Full-service Indie, Claxon, has promoted its chief strategy officer Danny Molyneaux to the newly created role of general manager, effective immediately. Lead Image: L-R – Danny Molyneaux and Daniel Willis. The promotion marks the commencement of the agency’s leadership succession plan which will see Molyneux continue to work alongside CEO Daniel Willis, with the aim […]

Slew Of New Hires For New Clemenger BBDO Production’s Company MADE THIS
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires For New Clemenger BBDO Production’s Company MADE THIS

Clemenger BBDO has launched MADE THIS, a specialist production company focusing equally on craft and innovation. Lead Image: L to R – Ainslee Littlemore, Jay Topping, Vinne Schifferstein Vidal, Dani Bassil and Iain Todd. Building substantially on Clems’ existing 60-person team of makers at eg+ with significant new hires, the relaunched business will use automation and AI […]

Think HQ Wins UNESCO Victorian Creative Cities Network Account
  • Marketing

Think HQ Wins UNESCO Victorian Creative Cities Network Account

Positive change agency Think HQ has won the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Victorian Creative Cities Network (VCCN) account in a competitive pitch. Think HQ will undertake a two-year project of work across all four cities – Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat, and Bendigo – to create a uniting strategy aimed at elevating and […]

Seattle, USA - Mar 25, 2023: The Google Fremont campus entrance late in the day.
  • Media

Google & AAP Partner To Supercharge Digital Journalism Skills

Google and AAP have partnered to support Australian journalists with free digital skills training. Supporting journalists to supercharge their reporting using online tools and technology is the focus of a renewed training collaboration between Google News Initiative and the Australian Associated Press (AAP). An expanded second year of the successful Digital Skills Training partnership builds […]