Best&Less Tells Aussies “Christmas Is Gonna Be All Bright” In New Campaign
Australia’s favourite speciality value apparel retailer Best&Less is brightening spirits across the country ahead of Christmas in its new holiday campaign: ‘Christmas is gonna be all bright’.

While Best&Less has always  focused on family at the heart of its advertising, the brand has reinforced its position as Australia’s favourite family retailer with an uplifting campaign.

This campaign aims to showcase all the ingredients that make Christmas such a magical time. From quality family time and sunny weather, to late nights and poolside fun. Best&Less has created anticipation and excitement for the holiday season, reminding families that Christmas is looking bright.

The campaign showcases three families enjoying Christmas in their own cheerful way from blowing bubbles, opening presents, camping outside or relaxing by the pool. Each family is dressed in different matching festive outfits including Reindeer and Surfin’ Santa themes.

The families come together as one for a big celebration and end the night giggling and dancing around the backyard with fairy lights, sparklers and confetti. Bright and colourful backdrops and props set the mood of positivity and fun in each iteration, capturing all the makings of a uniquely Australian Christmas.

Best&Less head of marketing, Janine Van Deventer said, “Colour and mood are intrinsically connected and we wanted to breathe positivity into our Christmas campaign as we do in all our advertising. Families have all the more reason to appreciate and celebrate the magic and memorable moments that the festive season brings this year.”

“We know our customers love dressing up in matching outfits for special holidays, and this year we introduced pre-order on our Christmas stock for the first time to meet the growing demand. We hope our customers can be reunited with their families near or far to share a bright and safe Christmas this year.”

The ‘Christmas is gonna be all bright’ campaign kicked off 1 Nov, including TVCs, social media, influencers, PR, digital and instore customer experience.

CREDITS:

Client – Best&Less
Head of Marketing: Janine van Deventer
Brand Marketing Manager: Sally Patman
Creative Production Manager: Robyn Ewing
Producer: Jess Russell
Creative Manager: Angie Lotz
Brand Specialist: Nick Day

 

Creative Agency – 99c
Group Executive Creative Director: Marius van Rensburg
Creative Director:  Adi Eksteen

Copy Director:  Pieta Meyer
Senior Art Director: Theo van Rooyen
Copywriter: Pam Bailey
Head of Integrated Content: Adi Eksteen
Senior Lead Producer: Katherine Tripp
Group Managing Director:  Andrew Brand
Senior Business Director: Kim Brand
Business Director: Gaylene Jordaan

 

PR Agency – InsideOut PR

 

Production Company – DMC Digital

Director: Allan Coy

Producer: Anna Wareham

Production Assistant: Blaize Wareham

On Set Director/Co-Op: Cameron Zayec

Camera Op/Co-Op: Branco Grabovac

1st AC: Matthew Davies

2nd AC: Scott Edwards

Gaffer: Tin Huyen Pham

Best Boy: Nick Leggat

H&M: Tania Travers

H&M Assist: Cassey Hill, Emily Ball

Stylist: Sophie Borra

Wardrobe Assist: Ashleigh Borra, Bronte Mclaren

Food Stylist: Lyndal Miller

Stand by Props: Matty Porter

Art Assist: Kaitlyn Mackander, Jessie Adams, Hariet Dunn

 

Production Company [stills] – in-house
QLD Producer: Anna Wareham
Photographer: Christian Tiger
Art Director: Kory Mcavoy
Art Department/Props: Matt Porter
Stylist: Sarah Birchley
H&M: Tania Travers, Emily Ball, Josie Williams, Stefanie Jade, Becca Gilmartin
Location: Pure Locations

