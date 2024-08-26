Belle Celebrates 50 Years

Are Media’s style and design magazine brand Belle today unveiled its highly anticipated 50th-anniversary bumper issue, celebrating five decades as Australia’s leading premium interiors and luxury lifestyle title.

Combining the contemporary and traditional design trends Belle is renowned for, the issue features its first-ever AI-generated cover while taking a nostalgic look back at the decades-long impact Belle has had on the Australian architecture, art and design landscape.

In honour of its 50th birthday, the special issue takes readers on a trip down memory lane as it relives the greatest Belle covers throughout the decades, celebrates architectural triumphs and delves into design trends over the years.

In the new issue, Belle looks back at the work of past editors and personalities, including Babette Hayes, Eric Matthews and Neale Whitaker and features a stunning line-up of experts, including Steve Cordony, Karen McCartney, David Harrison, Harry Roberts, Judy Pascoe, Kristie Clements and Benjamen Judd. And because no birthday is complete without presents, there are $70,000 in designer prizes on offer to lucky readers.

“Belle stands as Australia’s most prestigious homes brand, leading the design landscape for an impressive half a century. More respected than ever before by consumers and the design industry alike, Belle has always been at the forefront of Australian and global trends,” said Are Media director of content, Sally Eagle.

“Belle is proud to have been a central part of inspiring, informing and celebrating Australia’s design and architectural scene for five wonderful decades,” said Belle editor, Tanya Buchanan.

“To commemorate this significant milestone in the Australian design and publishing world, we are taking a look back at 50 fantastic years of Belle. But we are also looking toward the future with our first ever AI generated cover – ‘the perfect Belle house’ – drawn from our analysis and research on the design elements our creative and sophisticated readers love the most”.

“It’s an honour to work with such a creative and passionate team who live and breathe interior design, ensuring this amazing brand’s success well into the future. Bring on the next 50 years of Belle!”