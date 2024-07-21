Bega Group Celebrates 125th Birthday By Putting ‘Toastie Town’ On The Map Via Thinkerbell

This week Bega Group celebrated its 125th birthday by turning the town of Bega into ‘Toastie Town’, encouraging every resident and visitor to raise a Bega cheese and Vegemite spread toastie, with Thinkerbell.

“Our success would not be possible without the support of the nation. As we celebrate 125 years with a toastie or two, we look forward to continuing to build on our legacy with new products and sustainable practices that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Barry Irvin, Bega Group executive chairman.

The town of Bega changed its name to Toastie Town for the day including signage in and out of the town. Toasties were placed on the menu at cafes and bakeries and other venues around the town – and the new Toastie Hub popped up at the Toastie Town Bega Heritage Centre (formerly known as the Bega Heritage Centre).

Toastie Town welcomed visitors from all over the country, with it being talked about in over 70 earned media placements across The Australian, ABC News, WIN News, Channel 9, Channel 10, and the Herald Sun to name a few.

“For more than a century the Bega Group has played a significant role in shaping Bega’s local community and surrounding areas. We wanted to celebrate this milestone and pay homage to the people who have been part of the Bega Group’s journey by putting one of their most famous innovations on the map… The humble toastie. From local community members and employees to the brand’s customers, it’s been wonderful to see everyone get behind the idea,” said Tom Wenborn, Thinkerbell chief creative.

Toastie Town was located at Bega, New South Wales for bypassers and visitors to see. It was brought to life across earned and social, with hundreds of delicious toasties given away for visitors to enjoy.

Since 1899, Bega Group has grown its brands to be synonymous with quality and tradition, capturing the hearts and taste buds of Aussies everywhere, earning its place as a staple in kitchens across the country.

Bega Group and Thinkerbell acknowledge the lands of Yuin-Monaro Nations, which the work was shot on.

Credits:

Creative, earned, production: Thinkerbell

Client: Bega Group

Photography and content: Spilt Milk