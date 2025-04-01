Bega Cheese Taps Late-Night Snack Seekers In ‘Night Cheese’ OOH Campaign Via TBWA\Melbourne

Fonterra Oceania has launched its latest campaign ‘Night Cheese’ featuring cheese brand Bega. The fresh work was delivered by TBWA\Melbourne.

The campaign imagery features an image of a person opening the fridge at night and looking for a snack. Cheese brands typically focus their marketing efforts on daytime-consumption of cheese, from the humble toastie to a burger.

Research and consumer insights highlighted a gap in the cheese market: the late-night snack.

“By identifying and owning the late-night snacking moment, we are creating a whole new experience of indulgence that is uniquely Bega. We love how the beautifully striking yet simple photography uses Bega cheese cues to activate the audience’s memory structures whilst inviting them in to fill in the blanks,” Bianca Di Donato, marketing manager, Fonterra Oceania said.

“We heard a stat that Bega cheese is in one out of every two household fridges in the country. That’s a great reason to act like a brand leader, with something super simple and confident, without all the conventional food shots, food packs, products range, etc. By our logic, in Australia, 50 per cent of us have, at some point, raided the kitchen fridge late at night for Bega cheese. It’s a weird thing we do — a little moment we thought was worth showing,” Paul Reardon, chief creative officer, TBWA\Melbourne added.

