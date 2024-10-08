Beerfarm Tasks Aussies To ‘Beersit’ – 48 Hours Of Dedicated Streaming As Its New Hazy Pale Crosses The Country From WA To NSW

Beerfarm, an independently owned brewery and national beer brand, is putting a nation-wide call out to find Australia’s best “BeerSitters”. A job that requires dedicated beer lovers to watch a 48-hour stream of Beerfarm’s newest release, Hazy Pale, as it makes the long, dusty journey across the Nullabor from WA’s South West to NSW for the first time – for the chance to win a year’s worth of beer.

The job is simple: sit, watch, and sip in solidarity as Beerfarm’s precious cargo makes its way across one of the most unforgiving landscapes in the country. Inspired by the viral “rawdogging” phenomenon – where people embrace life’s moments without distractions, even staring at an interactive flight map for hours with no food, water, or entertainment – Beerfarm is asking its dedicated task force one question: who can stick with the stream the longest? A no-frills experience, Beerfarm is challenging beer lovers across Australia to take rawdogging to the next level.

“For the first time ever, we’re sending a truckload of our Hazy Pale fresh from our farm in Metricup, further than it’s ever journeyed before. As it embarks on its epic trek as it crosses the country, we’re calling on the nation to keep an eye on it. We can’t wait to see who steps up as the ultimate BeerSitter,” said Charlotte Freeston, innovation & new product development manager, Beerfarm.

With a year’s worth of Beerfarm Hazy Pale on the line, only the most dedicated beer lovers will endure the full 48-hour stream between Wednesday, October 23rd and Friday, October 25th via YouTube. Along the way, BeerSitters can interact with fellow beer enthusiasts, track the beer’s progress, and engage with a few surprises along the journey as the Hazy Pale travels to NSW for the first time.

How it works:

Tune in: Watch the 48-hour YouTube stream as Beerfarm’s Hazy Pale journeys from WA to NSW.

BeerSit: As part of the dedicated task force, Beersitters must watch (“BeerSit”) and keep a sharp eye on the journey’s every bump, stop, and turn, sharing the experience with fellow beer enthusiasts in real time.

Win: The BeerSitting Champion – Beerfarm’s most devoted viewer – will be in with the chance to win a year’s supply of Beerfarm Hazy Pale. Throughout the stream, secret codewords will pop up on the screen. BeerSitters need to scan the QR code, submit the words, and stay engaged for their chance to win.

Once the journey is complete, Beerfarm will be available to enjoy at local pubs and good bottle shops as well as available