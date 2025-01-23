“Your Best Life Is Waiting To Be Lived”: Todd Woodbridge & Inviva Sign Exclusive Brand Ambassador Partnership

Australian tennis great Todd Woodbridge has partnered with Inviva, Australia’s fastest-growing home equity release lender, as its new brand ambassador. Recognising the value of a trusted, flexible lender in helping retirees unlock the equity in their homes, Woodbridge’s decision to align with Inviva stems from personal experience.

Having witnessed challenges within his own family around retirement planning, Woodbridge appreciates the role reverse mortgage specialists like Inviva can play in enhancing the quality of life for retirees.

Taking time out from his busy courtside commentating schedule at the 2025 Australian Open to announce the partnership, Woodbridge said his relationship with Inviva was deeply personal.

“Having witnessed my own parents’ desire for options outside of moving into a smaller house or selling their home, working with Inviva to help retirees fund their retirement and lifestyle goals, is a mission close to my heart,” he said.

Inviva CEO and Co-Founder, Andre Karney, said the business was delighted to have the Australian tennis legend’s support as a brand ambassador. “Todd is a passionate advocate for Inviva’s home equity release loans and their ability to allow retirees to access additional funds and enjoy this important time in their lives on their own terms. We’re excited to have his support as we work to help more and more Australian retirees achieve financial freedom,” he said.

Inviva is Australia’s fastest-growing reverse mortgage specialist, providing flexible home equity release loans to people over 55, allowing them to unlock the equity in their home for other purposes.

A home equity release loan, or reverse mortgage, allows older homeowners to access the equity they have built in their home, without needing to downsize or sell. The loan can be used for renovations, travel, purchasing lifestyle assets like a new car or motorhome, medical expenses, in-home or aged care, or simply meeting day-to-day living expenses.

Funds can be accessed as a lump sum, regular monthly payments or as a line of credit, to be used as and when needed. Loans are also government regulated, ensuring borrowers are well-protected.

Karney and fellow Inviva Co-Founder and CEO, Kevin Wunsh, established Inviva after realising that many over 55s were looking for simple, flexible solutions to financially underpin their retirement, and were often finding it difficult to access the necessary funds from their bank.

“We wanted to create a solution that allowed over 55s to enjoy the retirement they have worked so hard to achieve. Many have obtained the ‘great Australian dream’ of owning their own home but have quickly realised that much of their wealth is tied up in their property, making it difficult to access the funds needed to live the retirement lifestyle they had planned,” said Wunsh.

“That’s where Inviva’s home equity release loan comes in. It allows over 55s to use the equity in their property to fund their lifestyle and retirement goals, so that they can enjoy this exciting time on their own terms – all without having to leave the home or community they love. We continue to see a significant number of customers using Inviva to realise their dreams of a better retirement”.