“Be Your Authentic Self” – Victorian Sales Director Peter Charles Celebrates 25 Years At Seven

The world of media sales can be very far from easy, which is why B&T is today celebrating Seven’s Victorian and National independent agency sales director, Peter Charles.

After doing time at both Nine and Network 10, Charles found his forever home at Seven after joining in 1999.

Here he shares the secrets to a long (and happy) career in media sales.

How did you celebrate your 25th Anniversary at Seven?

I had such a wonderful day of celebration – as I walked onto the Sales floor  the entire team greeted me with a standing Ovation and giant ‘25’ Balloons – It really was quite overwhelming.

Later in the afternoon, the team shared some memories from my time at Seven and then they presented a video with heartfelt messages from across the Network including agencies and key clients.

My wife and 3 kids also shared their well wishes – which sent me over the edge with tears of joy.

That evening we also celebrated with the Snr leadership team in Melbourne at a local media favourite – Lamaro’s.

The dinner at Lamaro’s

What is your key to lasting so long in one place?

It is working with people I consider lifelong friends.  We always look out for each other and have each other’s back.

I’ve been lucky to surround myself with great people who I have enjoyed both personal and professional achievements with.

Throughout my years I have also been fortunate enough to experience or be a part of iconic moments in TV history and to share these moments with my colleagues is special to me.

What’s great about working for Seven?

I have been privileged to be involved in an industry that I love and that I consume everyday.  My role continues to evolve as the industry shifts – Remembering I worked at Seven when bookings were faxed, multi channels didn’t exist and we all had dial up internet!!

After 25 years in the business the one thing that stands out – is everyone’s opinion is valued.  This is a culture driven from the top and is something I encourage across all levels.

I am one of many long termers at Seven– so we must be doing something right!

How did you end up working for Seven?

With previous experience in the industry across both Sydney & Melbourne markets, the opportunity to work at Seven came right before the BIGGEST global Event at the time in this country (2000 Sydney Olympics) and to be involved in selling the game I love : AFL #gotiges

What has been your biggest career highlight?

I would say my biggest personal career highlight is seeing the team develop around me.

What advice would you give to young people in the industry ?

Be your authentic self.

Be passionate about what you do – Make sure you turn up everyday and give it red hot go.

Ask Questions – Be inquisitive – Self learn

I often say to the team Love what you do and be honest.  With yourself, with your teammates and your clients.




