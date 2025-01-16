MediaNewsletter

BBC Studios ANZ Appoints New Melbourne Ad Sales Exec

Georgina Marshall

BBC Studios ANZ has appointed new a Melbourne account executive Georgina Marshall to its ad sales team.

Marshall recently returned to Australia having worked for the BBC Studios advertising team for 5 years in London servicing markets across the UK and Europe working on several major global clients including UNICEF, Visit Puglia, Armani, Royal College of Arts, Disney+, and Audi. Prior to her time in the UK, Georgina started out her career in Australia working for MCN (Foxtel & Channel 10).

This expansion of the BBC Studios ANZ Ad Sales team in Melbourne is in response to strong revenue growth from advertisers across Victoria, South Australia & Western Australia following the relaunch of BBC.com and introduction of the BBC app in 2024. This comes alongside increasing access to new BBC digital, video & audio inventory including new solutions across podcasts, YouTube and FAST.

This new appointment will play a key role in giving advertisers the opportunity to partner with BBC Studios to create campaigns that not only deliver top performance but also give brands confidence on the quality of inventory and premium brand safe environments.

“Our offering to commercial clients is a compelling proposition in today’s digital advertising marketplace, and we are now better placed in Melbourne to directly service customers to help them get the very best out of our many platforms,” said Jamie Chambers, VP, BBC Studios ANZ Ad Sales & BBC StoryWorks.

TAGGED:
