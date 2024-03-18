BBC Podcasts Go Global With Amazon Music

BBC Goes global in partnership with Amazon Music, taking BBC podcasts outside of the UK for the first time.

The regal BBC has officially partnered with American Amazon Music to offer listeners exclusive access to a curated suite of over 50 of the BBC’s most popular podcasts ad-free.

The new deal will now allow global listeners access to notable BBC titles such as Americast, BBC Global News Podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, The Global Story, Infinite Monkey Cage, Planet Premier League, and World of Secrets.

“Audio storytelling has long been our strength as a global content producer, and with this partnership, we are thrilled to bring our BBC podcasts to even wider audiences”, said Louise la Grange, SVP audio, digital news & streaming, BBC Studios.

Additionally, the deal will also unlock ad-supported listening for the BBC’s complete catalogue from across BBC Studios, BBC Public Service, and the BBC World Service for Amazon Music users on the streaming services’ ad-supported free tier.

“Australian and New Zealand audiences love their BBC podcasts, and this deal adds another platform for our listeners to easily access the wealth of great audio content from the BBC” said, Fiona Lang, general manager, BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand.